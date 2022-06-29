Troop 1 brings back the Fourth of July Burger Stand

$2,995,000 | 5 Beds | 5 Baths | 3,491 SqFt | Now Showing | Julie Gardner and Sarah Abel, Compass. Just in time for the annual 4th of July Parade, this inviting Stucco Traditional sits on the parade route, directly across from Haven’s Elementary School, and features spacious formal living and dining rooms, updated eat-in kitchen, home office, 4 bedrooms up, a separate in-law over the garage, and potential living space below. With a crossing guard at your doorstep, simply escort the kids to the corner, hand them their lunchbox, and send them on their merry way. It doesn’t get more convenient or community-centric than this!

PIEDMONT, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO