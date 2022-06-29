ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norlina, NC

Murray L. Clayton

 3 days ago

Murray L. Clayton, 83, of Norlina, died on Friday, June 24, at Warren Hills Nursing Center. The Rev. Fred Powell, Jr. and Gary Paynter conducted funeral services at 2 p.m. today (Wednesday) at Blaylock Funeral Home in...

Richardson awarded Rosemary L. Lewis Scholarship

The Rosemary L. Lewis Scholarship Fund is an annual contribution made to Warren County Schools seniors beginning in 2021 at the request of the late Rosemary L. Lewis, who was employed with the Warren County school system for years as Student Service director. Even after retiring from Warren County Schools,...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
Yellow Jackets reunite

The John Graham High School Class of 1963 celebrated its 59th reunion on June 11 at the home of Al and Linda Fleming in Warrenton. Classmates pictured are, from the left, first row: Wayne Haithcock, Peggy Norwood Pegram, Margaret Gibson Jones and Sandra Jones Hustead; second row: Al Fleming, Joyce Gupton Talley, Steve Clark, Rebecca Ellis Robinson and Margie Cliborne Joyner; third row: Ricky Ethridge, Gilbert Mustian, Lawrence Boyd, Albert Rivers, Bill Davis, Steve Joyner and Joe Shearin. The upcoming 60th reunion is planned for September of 2023.
WARRENTON, NC
Complete IFAL Program

Warren County rising high school seniors Alston Brothers, Tayjah Cooper, Justin Green, Jamari Moss, Zamir Robinson, Rocky Carter and Brannon Allison were recognized recently for completing NC Farm Bureau’s Institute for Future Agricultural Leaders program. The program assists exceptional rising high school seniors from across the state in exploring agricultural-related college majors available at the state’s two land-grant universities—NC A&T State University and NC State University. Warren County IFAL participants are pictured with, from left to right, Dr. Travis Park and Dr. Joy Morgan, NC State IFAL Program coordinators; North Carolina Farm Bureau President Shawn Harding; and Dr. Chastity Warren English, NC A&T IFAL Program coordinator.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
Master Gardeners volunteers sought

Cooperative Extension is looking for volunteers to join the Vance/Warren Master Gardeners program. Applications are now being accepted for the 16-week training program, which will begin on Aug. 11. The class will meet on Thursday mornings, and covers all aspects of gardening including fruits, vegetables, weeds, insects, diseases, trees, shrubs,...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
Ridgeway Cantaloupe Festival returns July 9

July is right around the corner, and that means that it’s almost time for the Ridgeway Cantaloupe Festival celebrating the summer melon that made the small community of Ridgeway famous from Warren County to New York. This year’s festival will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, July...
RIDGEWAY, NC
Environmental Justice & Peace Summer Camp planned

The Living and Learning Youth Center of Warren County will offer the Environmental Justice & Peace Summer Camp for 25 rising ninth-grade through rising 12th-grade students July 11-21, at Vance-Granville Community College’s Warrenton campus from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Through a collaboration with the local community college, grant funding by The Conservation Fund and Halifax Electric, the camp is free to all students, and breakfast and lunch are provided.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
Community Prayer Vigil for Peace to be held Thursday

Warren Ministries United, a group of about 17 churches in the Warrenton area, is sponsoring a Prayer Vigil for Peace ton Thursday, June 30, at 6 p.m. This gathering will be held at the Courthouse Square in Warrenton. A wreath will be placed to remember mass shootings which have taken...
WARRENTON, NC
Local students named to VGCC President’s and Dean’s Lists

A number of Warren County residents are among the 148 Vance-Granville Community College students who earned President’s List academic honors, and 142 students who earned Dean’s List academic honors for the spring 2022 semester, which ended in May. The President’s List recognizes students who achieved a perfect 4.0...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
Free COVID-19 testing schedule for next week announced

The free COVID-19 testing made possible by OptumServe, Warren County Health Department and Warren County government continues next week at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton. The schedule for the week is as follows:. • Monday, July 4: Closed. • Tuesday, July 5:...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
Boating Safety Class planned for July 9

The Lake Gaston USCG Auxiliary will hold a Boating Safety Class on Saturday, July 9, beginning at 8 a.m. Training is done by certified instructors, and will include, but is not limited to, existing federal laws, North Carolina and Virginia laws, and safe boating practices. A boating safety card will be presented at completion prior to your leaving.
GASTON, NC

