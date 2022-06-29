Murray L. Clayton

Warren County rising high school seniors Alston Brothers, Tayjah Cooper, Justin Green, Jamari Moss, Zamir Robinson, Rocky Carter and Brannon Allison were recognized recently for completing NC Farm Bureau’s Institute for Future Agricultural Leaders program. The program assists exceptional rising high school seniors from across the state in exploring agricultural-related college majors available at the state’s two land-grant universities—NC A&T State University and NC State University. Warren County IFAL participants are pictured with, from left to right, Dr. Travis Park and Dr. Joy Morgan, NC State IFAL Program coordinators; North Carolina Farm Bureau President Shawn Harding; and Dr. Chastity Warren English, NC A&T IFAL Program coordinator.

WARREN COUNTY, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO