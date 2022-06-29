Dogs given their own treat-dispensing game console

Some people choose dogs as pets. Everyone has different reasons why choose a dog as a pet. Some have dogs because they can run with them. Some keep dogs because their bodies are light, like the 5 small dogs below!. Chihuahua. The Chihuahua is a small dog breed. He is...
Grieving pet owner Anna Brose decided to return unused pet food to Chewy. She was shocked to learn that the company did not accept the bag of pet food back. Brose's German short-haired pointer and chocolate lab mix, who was 5 years old, recently passed away from stomach bloat. She addressed him as Gus.
Dogs are rightfully a man’s best friend. For a person, a dog might just be a pet animal, but for the dog, their owners are their whole world. This puppy was in the hopes of finding a ‘furever’ home, but the fates were not in his favour... at least not on his first adoption day.
Meet Alice, the adopted cat to whom the word “beautiful” simply doesn’t do justice. Just look at her posing in all of her royal fluffiness and glory – she’s the queen!. The 6-year-old Persian mix is very picky with her food and personal space. “She...
The Chihuahua is a small and agile dog breed. This dog is known as the smallest dog globally, but it makes it interesting to keep with great charm. Chihuahuas love to be fun and busy playing; they also love to be around people. This little dog will follow its owner...
“In Romania, people do not spay or neuter their pets and thousand of animals are abandoned and left to die a horrible death in public shelters, hit by cars of tortured and killed by monsters who think this is the only way to deal with those who cannot protect themselves.”
What a wonderful woman to help this sweet kitty. ❤️😘. Absolutely beautiful you both are, what a beautiful person you are, hope you have lots of happiness together… Much love! 😻. So grateful to this kind woman for adopting sweet Gus!! May you both have a wonderful...
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. One of my worst memories of parenting was the day I brought my baby daughter to the Department of Motor Vehicles to register my car and I practically shamed out the door.
The recent death of a beloved border collie serves as a warning for pet owners on the rare danger of water intoxication. On a scorching summer day, taking a dip in the pool is a great way to cool off for both people and animals, including Jessie Weninger’s 18-month-old puppy named Winter.
Who doesn’t love an adorable dog? I know I do. And this dog is a bit unique. He was raised in a household full of cats. Redditor Dong_of_justice got a bit famous after he shared some pics of his cutest husky named Tally. It is not an ordinary husky, the dog was “raised with cats, and thought she was.. a cat herself. “
This story originally appeared on Mental Floss. Sorry, dog owners: Insisting your pet is the cutest creature on Earth doesn't necessarily make it true. Some dog breeds are objectively more adorable than others—at least according to a mathematical ratio that appears frequently in art and nature. To quantify cuteness...
PetSide may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. When Daisy’s owner noticed that she wasn’t eating and had started vomiting, she became understandably concerned and took her in to see a vet at the local PDSA. Upon examination, suspicion of a blockage was confirmed...
The parent-child bond is a strong one, especially when we’re little. When we’re kids, our parents are everything to us. It makes sense, we are helpless and depend on them for our very survival. But also, they’re the people that are there from day one, the ones who...
Collecting items like Beanie Babies can be a fun hobby that allows you to create special memories. What you might not realize is some collections also grow to be worth a fortune. In some cases, items...
Doberman vs Rottweiler? If you’re looking for a large, protective breed, you may be considering adding one of these generous giants to your home. In the blue corner, Dobermans have a reputation for fearlessness, alertness, loyalty, and intelligence. Over in the red corner we’ve got the Rottweiler, a breed known for his confident, courage and loyalty.
