ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Dogs given their own treat-dispensing game console

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA video-game console that dispenses snacks when a...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
dogstodays.com

5 Adorable Small Dogs

Some people choose dogs as pets. Everyone has different reasons why choose a dog as a pet. Some have dogs because they can run with them. Some keep dogs because their bodies are light, like the 5 small dogs below!. Chihuahua. The Chihuahua is a small dog breed. He is...
PETS
natureworldnews.com

Chewy Declines Returned Pet Food, Surprises Grieving Pet Owner Instead

Grieving pet owner Anna Brose decided to return unused pet food to Chewy. She was shocked to learn that the company did not accept the bag of pet food back. Brose's German short-haired pointer and chocolate lab mix, who was 5 years old, recently passed away from stomach bloat. She addressed him as Gus.
MADISON, WI
ohmymag.co.uk

This puppy wore a tuxedo for his adopters but they never showed up

Dogs are rightfully a man’s best friend. For a person, a dog might just be a pet animal, but for the dog, their owners are their whole world. This puppy was in the hopes of finding a ‘furever’ home, but the fates were not in his favour... at least not on his first adoption day.
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Fox
heavenofanimals.com

Meet Alice, An Adopted Cat With The World’s Most Beautiful Marble Fur

Meet Alice, the adopted cat to whom the word “beautiful” simply doesn’t do justice. Just look at her posing in all of her royal fluffiness and glory – she’s the queen!. The 6-year-old Persian mix is very picky with her food and personal space. “She...
PETS
dogstodays.com

4 Interesting Facts about Chihuahua Dog Characters

The Chihuahua is a small and agile dog breed. This dog is known as the smallest dog globally, but it makes it interesting to keep with great charm. Chihuahuas love to be fun and busy playing; they also love to be around people. This little dog will follow its owner...
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

Kind Man Saves 950 Dogs That Were Abandoned And Left To Die

“In Romania, people do not spay or neuter their pets and thousand of animals are abandoned and left to die a horrible death in public shelters, hit by cars of tortured and killed by monsters who think this is the only way to deal with those who cannot protect themselves.”
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Game Console#Snacks#Bbc Click#Bbcclick
buzznicked.com

This Dog Raised By Cats Acts Like A Cat

Who doesn’t love an adorable dog? I know I do. And this dog is a bit unique. He was raised in a household full of cats. Redditor Dong_of_justice got a bit famous after he shared some pics of his cutest husky named Tally. It is not an ordinary husky, the dog was “raised with cats, and thought she was.. a cat herself. “
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Pets
Salon

The 20 cutest dog breeds, according to science

This story originally appeared on Mental Floss. Sorry, dog owners: Insisting your pet is the cutest creature on Earth doesn't necessarily make it true. Some dog breeds are objectively more adorable than others—at least according to a mathematical ratio that appears frequently in art and nature. To quantify cuteness...
PETS
petside.com

Bichon Frise Breaks Vet Record for Coin Consumption

PetSide may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. When Daisy’s owner noticed that she wasn’t eating and had started vomiting, she became understandably concerned and took her in to see a vet at the local PDSA. Upon examination, suspicion of a blockage was confirmed...
ANIMALS
petsradar.com

Doberman vs Rottweiler: Which breed is best for you?

Doberman vs Rottweiler? If you’re looking for a large, protective breed, you may be considering adding one of these generous giants to your home. In the blue corner, Dobermans have a reputation for fearlessness, alertness, loyalty, and intelligence. Over in the red corner we’ve got the Rottweiler, a breed known for his confident, courage and loyalty.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy