Angels vs. White Sox Game 2 Gamethread

The Los Angeles Angels dropped to 36-41 after an 11-4 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, and Mike Trout seemed visibly frustrated with one of his teammates. Angels reliever Elvis Peguero came on in the sixth inning and gave up four earned runs on two hits and two walks in 0.2 innings. Peguero was tipping his pitches, and cameras caught Trout in center field demonstrating how the pitcher was doing so. Trout was seemingly showing Peguero how to fix the problem.
Between three-time AL MVP Mike Trout and defending AL MVP Shohei Ohtani, the Los Angeles Angels boast one of the most top-heavy lineups in all of Major League Baseball. But the Angels being top-heavy means that there's a steep dropoff from Trout and Ohtani to the rest of the roster -- as evidenced by their 36-41 record.
Kevin Durant may already have his exit plan all mapped out. Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports reported on Thursday that the former MVP Durant has the Phoenix Suns listed as a preferred trade destination. Durant, 33, has been with the Brooklyn Nets for the last three seasons but is reportedly...
On Thursday, as the NBA’s free-agency period opened up, the Los Angeles Lakers got Juan Toscano-Anderson to agree to sign with them. Toscano-Anderson just won an NBA championship as a member of the Golden State Warriors, and Stephen Curry gave him some love on Twitter. The 6-foot-6 forward grew...
The Charlotte Hornets have released their NBA Summer League Roster, which has LiAngelo Ball on it. Ball is the older brother of LaMelo (currently on the Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (currently on the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017).
Juan Toscano-Anderson is leaving the Bay and headed for SoCal, but he will forever remain an Oakland hero. And from one Bay Area legend to another, 2022 NBA Finals MVP Steph Curry showed love to the East Oakland native. Toscano-Anderson reached an agreement with the Lakers shortly after the NBA’s...
Stefen Romero, who was designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Dodgers last Saturday, cleared waivers and was sent outright to Triple-A Oklahoma City. The Dodgers selected Romero’s contract when Hanser Alberto was placed on the paternity list last week, although he did not appear in any of the three games while being up with the Major League team.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — After Lance Lynn delivered one of his best starts yet this season, Leury García and the rest of his Chicago teammates wanted to make good on it. García broke up a scoreless game on an RBI single with two outs in the top of the ninth, and the White Sox beat the San Francisco Giants 1-0 on Friday night.
San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Estrada is being replaced at shortstop by Donovan Walton versus White Sox starter Lance Lynn. In 270 plate appearances this season, Estrada has a .256 batting average with a...
Eloy Jiménez hasn’t played for the White Sox since April 23, when he tore a hamstring tendon while running to first base. Initially the White Sox said his window to return would be between six to eight weeks, and we’re well beyond that now. But on Friday, Tony La Russa said the star left fielder is “getting closer” to returning.
