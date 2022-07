VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man is facing an attempted murder charge after investigators say he attacked his landlord with a hatchet before shooting him in the face. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said that Fredie Vale, who lives in a barn apartment on the victim’s property, attacked his landlord shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies said Vale approached the 77-year-old man with the hatchet, which he handed to the victim, before suddenly grabbing it back and threatening the victim while swinging the weapon, which caused the victim to back up and fall.

