Click here to read the full article. Mark L. Perthel, vice president of Ambassador Theatre Group’s North American music division, died on June 24 at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, the company has confirmed to Variety. He was 62. Perthel, who was also referred to as “Booker” in the entertainment industry, began his career at the tour accounting firm Phoenix Management, working with artists including the Police, U2, and Madonna. Throughout his 40 years in the business, Perthel held top talent-buying positions at Six Flags Theme Parks, Disney World, Bethlehem Musikfest and SMG North America prior. He also launched MP...

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO