BOSTON - It has been just about a year since an armed militia group called the Rise of the Moors held an hours long standoff with police on Route 95 in Wakefield. Prosecutors charged nearly a dozen men with weapons violations. The I-Team dug into the case to find out where the men are now and where the court cases stand.Leaders of the group streamed the standoff live on YouTube. The heavily armed men wearing tactical gear and body armor took over the highway. The Rise of the Moors said they were travelling from Rhode Island and stopped on the...

WAKEFIELD, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO