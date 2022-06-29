ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

After losing 50 pounds by walking, 1 woman avoids knee replacement and gets off blood pressure medication

By Stephanie Thurrott
TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoreen Fox, 57, has tried it all. WW. Local “Biggest Loser” programs. Weight-loss surgery in 2012. She would lose weight, but struggle to keep it off. “I’ve been successful, but then I’d start eating the wrong foods again. I would lose weight and gain it again,” she...

www.today.com

DIVIDED WE FALL
2d ago

as you get older in life mobility becomes an issue along with that comes weight gain, not for all but for most, like myself I have multiple blown discs in my spine ,I walk everyday w my wife and our dog but it's not enough for weight loss, I only eat once a day and still can't lose weight , it's a real struggle for some folk

Odds 17B [never read notifications]
2d ago

Learning what a serving size is would help most people. I’ve not seen a single restaurant serve appropriate serving sizes. More like enough for 2 meals and a breakfast. And if you are sedentary, you require less. No one is starving in the US for sure. Obesity is a chronic problem nationwide.

20-20
2d ago

Good job. Thanks for sharing. And mention walking is free, and walking in place in front of the tv works too.

