ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mystics make 15 3-pointers in 92-74 victory over Dream

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Natasha Cloud scored 18 points, Ariel Atkins added 15 and the Washington Mystics made 15 3-pointers in a 92-74 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday night.

Washington was 8 of 12 from 3-point range in the first half to help build a 52-32 lead. Atkins and Cloud each made three 3-pointers in the first half, while Atlanta was just 3 of 11.

Cloud, who did not play in the fourth quarter, finished 4 of 5 from distance. Atkins was 4 of 6 as Washington shot 60% (15 of 25) from 3-point range.

Elena Delle Donne and Myisha Hines-Allen each had 11 points for Washington (13-9). Shatori Walker-Kimbrough added nine points on three 3-pointers.

AD Durr scored 13 points and rookie Naz Hillmon added a season-high 11 for Atlanta (8-11). Rookie Rhyne Howard, who was selected as a reserve for the WNBA All-Star Game, was held to five points on 2-of-14 shooting.

The WNBA record for 3s is 18 in a game, shared by the Mystics, Las Vegas and Seattle.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
State
Washington State
City
Seattle, WA
City
Washington, GA
Seattle, WA
Basketball
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Washington Basketball
City
Atlanta, GA
FastBreak on FanNation

LiAngelo Ball Has Signed With An NBA Team

The Charlotte Hornets have released their NBA Summer League Roster, which has LiAngelo Ball on it. Ball is the older brother of LaMelo (currently on the Hornets) and the younger brother of Lonzo Ball (currently on the Chicago Bulls and was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017).
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBC Sports

Steph sends heartfelt goodbye to JTA after Lakers deal

Juan Toscano-Anderson is leaving the Bay and headed for SoCal, but he will forever remain an Oakland hero. And from one Bay Area legend to another, 2022 NBA Finals MVP Steph Curry showed love to the East Oakland native. Toscano-Anderson reached an agreement with the Lakers shortly after the NBA’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rhyne Howard
Person
Elena Delle Donne
Person
Natasha Cloud
Person
Ariel Atkins
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Dream#Pointers#The Washington Mystics
The Associated Press

Astros host the Angels on 5-game home win streak

Los Angeles Angels (37-42, third in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (49-27, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Patrick Sandoval (3-2, 2.63 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Astros: Jose Urquidy (6-3, 4.36 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -139, Angels +118; over/under is 8...
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Miami Marlins and Washington Nationals meet in game 2 of series

Miami Marlins (35-40, fourth in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (29-50, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Daniel Castano (0-1, 2.57 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Nationals: Jackson Tetreault (2-1, 4.24 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, eight strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -118, Nationals -101; over/under is 9 1/2...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
WNBA
The Associated Press

Stewart and Mitchell clash in Seattle-Indiana matchup

Indiana Fever (5-16, 2-11 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (12-7, 6-5 Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Breanna Stewart and Kelsey Mitchell meet when Seattle takes on Indiana. Stewart is first in the WNBA averaging 21.5 points per game and Mitchell ranks third in the league averaging 19.2 points per game. The...
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Columbus Crew play the Philadelphia Union in conference play

Philadelphia Union (7-2-8, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Columbus Crew (5-5-6, eighth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbus +134, Philadelphia +210, Draw +220; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Union visit the Columbus Crew in Eastern Conference play. The Crew are 4-3-3 in conference matchups....
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

Moreno and the Portland Timbers visit Nashville

Portland Timbers (5-6-7, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Nashville SC (7-5-5, fourth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nashville SC -160, Portland +412, Draw +295; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Santiago Moreno leads the Portland Timbers into a matchup with Nashville after a two-goal outing against the...
PORTLAND, OR
The Associated Press

Brenner and Cincinnati visit the New England Revolution

FC Cincinnati (7-7-3, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New England Revolution (6-5-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England -174, FC Cincinnati +430, Draw +318; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Brenner leads Cincinnati into a matchup with the New England Revolution after scoring three goals...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

964K+
Followers
467K+
Post
438M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy