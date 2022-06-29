FDNY respond to 2-alarm fire in the Bronx; at least 2 injuries reported

Firefighters responded to 1436 Clay Ave. in the Bronx for a two-alarm fire Wednesday.

FDNY says the fire started shortly after 7 a.m. on the third floor of a residential building. Smoke filled the building and forced the residents to evacuate.

The fire escalated to two alarms soon after.

Six civilians and one firefighter were reported to have minor injuries.

Red Cross was also on the scene talking to residents whose homes may have been damaged. \The cause of the fire is still under investigation.