ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Yes, Benoit David and the making of Fly From Here

By Chris Roberts
Louder
Louder
 3 days ago

Yes are no strangers to change, but the latest line-up modulations and the album Fly From Here – their first in 10 years and most successful for almost twice as long – seem to have driven one faction of fans and online commentators to delirium. There’s been heated debate over whether the band can pull off the absence of Jon Anderson , the shift (or return) to a shiny, modern Trevor Horn-helmed sound with Geoff Downes replacing Oliver Wakeman , and the introduction of French-Canadian vocalist Benoît David, once vocalist with Yes tribute band Close To The Edge.

The mild-mannered Benoît politely points out he’s been with the band for over three years and 200 shows now, while Geoff Downes is similarly conciliatory, despite – or perhaps because of – a recent online spat with a prog forum. “Has Fly From Here split the fans?” he says. “To some extent. We’ve had a lot of really good comments, and others are happy to be less complimentary. The majority of fans are still very much behind us. It’s nice that they’re enjoying Benoit as a vocalist now. He’s made a difference, and it’s an album where he’s the main man, so that helps the way people perceive the band. Hopefully we can move forward from that. Okay, I had a bit of a joust with a few fans, but it was all in good fun! Ultimately they appreciate me actually giving some background to the situation and the album.”

“Look,” sighs Chris Squire , “there’s always going to be your dyed-in-the-wool Jon Anderson fans. There’s going to be some people happy and some people moaning. But Benoît’s done really well and it was good to actually get an album done, because it’s been frustrating for me, not coming out with any new material for 10 years. There have been various circumstances leading to that, but to get down to work, and get one finished – surely the fans see that’s a very healthy thing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Y4k8_0gPf79oB00

(Image credit: Roger Dean)

Those “various circumstances” of course, previously reported in Prog , involved Anderson becoming seriously ill and a 2008 tour being cancelled. (Anderson tells me he’s now “totally” well. “Everybody goes through this crap, y’know?” he says. “I’m so blessed I’m not in hospital. I did it, and I don’t want to go there again. So I’m writing more music and everything’s a new experience now. I’m taking more drugs than ever – but they’re for keeping me alive. That’s a joke...”) Squire has borne the brunt of criticism from those unhappy few painting him in the “breadhead” corner (as opposed to the “spirituality” corner of Team Anderson), but he’s a laconic character who asserts that he’s a major force in keeping Yes alive.

“I’ve never had such a long period between albums”, he emphasises. “And part of the reason for playing live, the joy of it, is having something new to present. People appreciate that. I’ve always said: I’m not a big fan of legend-peddling, where you’re still playing a couple of hit albums you had 40 years ago.”

On Yes’ summer tour of the States (on most shows they were paired with Styx), some – if not all – of Fly From Here was introduced. “We were limited on time”, admits Squire. “But for the [imminent] European shows we’ll be adding a lot more of it.” “To do that 20-minute piece in full,” muses Downes, “will be quite a challenge.” The spectacularly soaring suite that dominates the album began life as a shorter song, which first appeared during the Drama era. (A version appeared on the live album T he Word Is Live, and another emerged on Buggles ’ reissued Adventures In Modern Recording ). Large chunks of it are credited to Horn/Downes, though arguably Steve Howe ’s quirky Bumpy Ride section is what lifts it from pastiche to paean. And it’s to that Drama era that the band members frequently refer when discussing the current state of play. With Horn and Downes back in the fold, there are also echoes of 90125 and Big Generator . Fear not, though: it’s not all ludicrously loud, random stabs of Linn drums. Rather, Fly From Here sees Horn allowing the musicians to do what they’re best at (Howe is on particularly fine form), while packaging the whole in a flawless spick-and-span studio sheen like only he (and his trusted team, who the band are keen to credit) can. The result is an album that, while never in a million years emulating, or even pretending to emulate, the euphoria and astral experimentalism of 70s Yes, tips a hat to accessible, booming 80s Yes. The band came back from the near-comatose then with a joy-of-robots sound that, if anything, sounds weirder now than it did at the time. Fly From Here sweeps on from that template, with the titular centrepiece moving through welcome passages of grandeur, melancholy and fleeting spells of humanised beauty. It’s also tricky and audacious, recalling in bursts the genre-hopping and disregard for “the done thing” of heyday 10cc .

“There’s a lot more richness, a settled feeling, a composure”, offers Steve Howe, “as opposed to the frantic searching of some of our 70s heritage. Yet Trevor’s very aware of our past, and he was fighting for something on this record which wasn’t only about good use of his and our material, but about it standing up well against our history, which I think it does. It’s serene. It’s got more beauty in the sense that it’s given time to be beautiful. It isn’t in a hurry; it isn’t cramped. It isn’t overly arranged or dubbed; it has some air in it. Which all great things do. If you pause in music, that makes you wonder what’s going to happen next. That’s preferable to too much playing together. Sure, we’re good at that, but we tried to leave things out sometimes here. I think we’ve got a handle on it again.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=109p4E_0gPf79oB00

(Image credit: Jerry And Lois Photography)

Does Yes music transcend the personnel?

“It wasn’t easy having to stop work with Oliver”, says Howe. “He did nothing wrong and we loved him. But something happened with Geoff and it seemed to be a group, with an extra dynamic, which Benoît noticed at once. And if you believe that other people believe in the same thing, then even if they don’t always go about it the same way that you might, you’ll get to the same point. And, hopefully, a lot easier than that sentence just did!”

All are quick to applaud über-producer Horn. “Well, of course, he’s very experienced at producing records!” chuckles Squire. “He knows what he likes, but leaves it to his team to get it to a certain point. The germ of the Fly From Here piece was written at the beginning of the 80s, and when I asked Trevor if he wanted to get involved with the production we got talking about that song. We’d never done a proper studio recording. The conversation moved on to: shall we do it the same, or try to expand it into a classic long-form Yes piece of work?” “We’d never got these themes to any level of finesse during the Drama era”, says Downes. “It’s evolved now. With Trevor, you get the high-tech end of things, but you still have the musicianship of these guys. Yes is always something that doesn’t sound like anything else, because of these original players. I think it’s very much a Yes album, albeit one without Jon.”

Drummer Alan White , with whom I just catch a few words on a crackly transatlantic line because he’s about to jump on a plane, says, “It was interesting doing something like a concept piece again, where it all fits together, with good themes and storylines. I’m very happy with it. Geoff was always a great part of the band around Drama . And with some of us having played together for 40 years – I’m only at 39 myself – we tend to understand where it might go next, what to wait for, how it should feel.” Asked if we can expect the whole of Tales From Topographic Oceans during the European shows, he first wonders if I’m joking (I wonder that too) then laughs, “There will be old and new. We’re all proud of what we’ve done over the years. Certain songs we play because we can’t get away without playing them. I recall one show where we tried not to play Roundabout and it wasn’t pretty.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43iwwm_0gPf79oB00

(Image credit: Jerry And Lois Photography)

Downes also acknowledges that however impressive the new work is, Yes’ past body of work is not easily dismissed. “Obviously we’re conscious of the fact that Yes have a 20-album history so we’ll be looking at a lot of that material too. But expect a big dose of Fly From Here . It’ll be a solid evening of Yes music. With such a rich catalogue of epic pieces, it’s very difficult to cherry-pick. But having said that...”  “There may be a surprise or two,” reveals Howe. “It’s dangerous to be predictable. We’ll show that we, like our fans, care about the repertoire. I’m happy Solitaire (his solo piece) is on the album, because it shows how I’m writing and playing guitar now. But the arrangements on Fly From Here demonstrate what the band’s good at; what happens when we put our music together. That’s what Yes has always been about. If things aren’t surprising, maybe they shouldn’t be there!”

But what makes Yes Yes? After all these revolving doors and musical chairs, when would a Yes album not be a Yes album?

“Of course there are diehards for certain members”, Howe continues. “But more dominant are diehards for the band, irrespective of who’s in it.”

“Yes is a style of music that reinvents itself from time to time,” says Downes. “It takes its own course, changes direction, with lots of people involved.”

Squire, who’s finished an album with Steve Hackett under the provisional name Squackett (as well as guesting on Hackett’s new solo album), has hinted that there might be another Yes album in a similar vein relatively soon. To this, Howe says, “I think that’s quite ridiculous. When I think of the accumulation of small and grand ideas it took to make this one, I don’t see how Chris is saying that! Until, say, 2013, there's not a chance.”

Could Yes go on forever?

“Well,” laughs White, harangued to board his flight, “sometimes it feels like it does...”

This article originally appeared in issue 20 of Prog Magazine.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Christine McVie on Navigating the ‘Storm’ of Fleetwood Mac and the Genius of Peter Green

Click here to read the full article. When Christine McVie joined Fleetwood Mac in 1970, she had no idea she was kicking off a five-decade odyssey that would produce not only some of the most beloved songs of the rock era, but also more heartache and anguish than perhaps any other band in history. But during that time, McVie stayed remarkably levelheaded and did her best to bring the group’s warring factions back together again and again. She acquired a lot of wisdom along the way, making her a perfect subject for our Last Word interview series. McVie spoke to...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Brett Tuggle, Fleetwood Mac and David Lee Roth Band Keyboardist, Dead at 70

Click here to read the full article. Brett Tuggle, a journeyman keyboardist who logged two decades in Fleetwood Mac during their reunion era and also served as a founding member of the David Lee Roth Band in the Eighties, died June 19 from complications related to cancer. He was 70. Tuggle’s son Matt confirmed his death to Rolling Stone. “He was loved by his family so much,” Matt says. “His family was with him throughout the entire time of his illness. He was a lovely father. He gave me music in my life.” Over the course of his long career, Tuggle also played...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Wakeman
Person
Steve Hackett
Person
Chris Squire
Person
Jon Anderson
Person
Steve Howe
musictimes.com

The Beatles Revelation: John Lennon, George Harrison Had Fistfight Due to THIS

The Beatles members John Lennon and George Harrison failed to maintain a peaceful workplace while working on the band's final album. The supposed peaceful album-making sparked concerns among the members as they had different issues in 1969. At that time, Paul McCartney got into his co-members' nerves due to his unreasonable demands.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fly From Here#French Canadian
American Songwriter

10 Songs You Didn’t Know Carole King Wrote for Other Artists in the ’60s

Born a songwriter, when she was a teenager, and still attending James Madison high school in Brooklyn, New York, Carole King was already selling songs to publishing companies throughout the city, while writing songs for her band Co-Sines and making demo albums with her schoolmate Paul Simon. By the 1960s, King met her soon-to-be husband and co-writer Gerry Goffin at Queens College and went on to write some of the biggest hits throughout the 1960s, ’70s and a career spanning more than six decades.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

Paul McCartney didn’t play on one Beatles song because he’d had a fight with John, Paul and George

Paul McCartney didn’t only write many of The Beatles’ greatest songs, but he played bass on them too.However, there was one song he passed up the opportunity to play on – not because he didn’t like it, but due to a fight he’d had with some of his bandmates.Reminiscing on the time the band recorded Revolver track “She Said, She Said”, McCartney, who turns 80 today (18 June), told Many Years from Now: “I’m not sure, but I think it was one of the only Beatle records I never played on.”He continued: “I think we’d had a barney or...
MUSIC
The Guardian

‘More than a song’: the enduring power of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah

“I can’t think of another song with a trajectory of anything like what happened with Hallelujah,” said the author Alan Light of Leonard Cohen’s ubiquitous magnum opus. “When you think of universal global anthems like Imagine or Bridge Over Troubled Water, they were immediate hits. But Hallelujah was first rejected by the record company, and then completely ignored when it came out.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
InsideHook

Revisiting One of The Beatles’ Most Underrated Musical Legacies

Consider the humble fuzz pedal. Guitarists making music in a host of styles have found it invaluable, whether it’s the sprawling and fiery work of Mdou Moctar or the ominous and apocalyptic sounds made by Sunn 0))). You wouldn’t necessarily think of either artist as being a direct musical descendent of the Fab Four — but it turns out that musical lineages can operate in unexpected ways.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

How Did ‘Hallelujah’ Become a Classic? A New Leonard Cohen Doc Explains Why.

Click here to read the full article. Vintage songs are regularly remade, sampled and, most recently, interpolated into new ones. But even in that context, the saga of Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” remains singular. A song that was initially rejected and ignored by the music business in the Eighties has, over the last two or three decades, become a go-to pop hymn for TV talent shows, soundtracks, even a Saturday Night Live sketch. For a long time, “Suzanne” was in the running as Cohen’s leading contribution to the post-rock pop repertoire. “Hallelujah” has now overtaken it: Pick nearly any genre, and...
MUSIC
Louder

Louder

3K+
Followers
691
Post
405K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy