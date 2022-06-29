ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unique Ideas for Couples Things in New York

By Paty Quyn
 3 days ago
Are you one-half of a couple? If so I want you to give careful thought to the next question I am going to ask. Married or not this question applies to all of us and until recently I haven't given it much thought but I have now. So you...

cititour.com

10 NYC Rooftops Bars to Keep Your Summer Sizzling

Margaritaville in Times Square is a hidden gem with two rooftop bars offering panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline with a laid back “no worries” vibe. Located atop the Pod Brooklyn Hotel, Slate Rooftop offers al-fresco seating for up to 125 guests with a menu of sharable plates, including Birria tacos, Philly cheesesteak empanadas and more.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
nycinsiderguide.com

Festopia Pool Party Hosted by 50 Cent

Come join the Festopia Pool Party w/ 50 Cent hosting at the American Dream Waterpark. Welcome to Thisavibe.com the premiere website to get all your great info and content for the latest and greatest daytime and nightlife events in the Tri State area. Recapture the moments as well from the picture gallery on the site you won’t be disappointed. This will be a different type of pool party experience at American Dream Waterpark, the largest indoor water park in the world.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Where to watch fireworks near you July 4th weekend

NEW YORK - Fourth of July weekend is here, and that means it's time to look to the skies across the Tri-State Area for fireworks.Friday, July 19 p.m. Fireworks at Alvin P. Williams Memorial Park in Woodbridge Township, N.J.Monday, July 412-10 p.m. Daytime festivities, live music, food trucks and night market followed by fireworks at 9:30 p.m. in Jersey City, N.J. Music artists include Flo Rida, Funk Flex and DJ Diesel7:30-10 p.m. Concert followed by fireworks in Tarrytown, N.Y., at 230-240 West Main Street9:15 p.m. Fireworks at West Orange High School, 51 Conforti Ave, West Orange, NJ9:25 p.m. Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks along the East River - Click here for street closure information9:25 p.m. Roosevelt Island Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration — entry will not be permitted after 9 p.m.9:30 p.m. Fireworks at Jones Beach State Park on Long Island10 p.m. Fireworks on Coney Island, Brooklyn
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 310 Grand Concourse in Mott Haven, Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 310 Grand Concourse, a 14-story residential building in Mott Haven, The Bronx. Designed by Fischer + Makooi Architect and developed by Simon Kaufman, the structure yields 135,106 square feet, with 157 units and 66 enclosed parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 24 units for residents at 80 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $56,983 to $115,280.
BRONX, NY
98.1 The Hawk

What Is The Scariest Roller Coaster In All Of New York State?

Have you ever wanted to the ride the scariest roller coaster in all of New York State? Take a ride on the Coney Island Cyclone. The Coney Island Cyclone is a wooden roller coaster at Luna Park in Coney Island. For those that don't know, Coney Island is located in Brooklyn. The coaster opened to the public on June 26th, 1927. The Cyclone reaches a maximum speed of 60 miles per hour. It may not be the fastest or tallest in New York, but it's one of the scariest. It reaches a maximum height of 85 feet.
BROOKLYN, NY
Red Tricycle New York

Ride On: Our Favorite Amusement Parks Near NYC

It’s not really summer if you don’t go to an amusement park with the kids at some point, right? But which one is best for your family? We rounded up our favorite amusement parks near NYC, with kiddie rides for little kids, thrill rides for bigger kids and extra fun like water parks and beaches if you need it. For more fun this season, see our list of Must-Dos for summer 2022, our guide to Coney Island this year and our picks for the best outdoor water parks near NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

New York resident wins $1K a week for life

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York Lottery announced that one second-prize ticket was sold for the June 25 CASH4LIFE drawing. According to the NY Lottery, the ticket was sold at 4th Ave Snack Plus located at 73 South Fourth Avenue in Mount Vernon. The ticket was worth a guaranteed $1,000 a week for […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tag24.com

"Pizza Rat" strikes again to dine with its family in NYC subway

Instagram user louneymor, whose real name is Louyi Ferrin, caught the animals on video as he was boarding the L train at the 3rd Avenue subway station. The rat grabbed a slice of pizza with several others in tow. The critters then seemed to tussle over the cheesy snack, with the alleged Pizza Rat hopping over his cohorts to get away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
6sqft

Lottery opens for 32 low-income units designed for seniors in Hunts Point, from $1,487/month

A housing lottery launched this week for 32 low-income units at a new development in the Bronx. Located at 661 Manida Street in Hunts Point, the 8-story building offers seniors newly constructed residences and a variety of amenities. New Yorkers earning 80 percent of the area median income, or between $54,343 for a single person and $85,440 for a household of two, are eligible to apply for the apartments, which range from $1,487/month studios to $1,583/month one bedrooms.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Queens Post

Op-Ed: A Message to New York Seniors and Disabled New Yorkers, Freeze Your Rent

It’s no secret that rent prices are rising in NYC. But there is one secret you should know—some New Yorkers can freeze their rent. For more than twenty years, I’ve lived in my Washington Heights apartment. When I moved in, my daughter was just a baby, and now her babies are being raised here, too. While my daughter goes to work, I wake up early each day to walk my oldest granddaughter to elementary school and come back after to feed my youngest granddaughter breakfast before going to the park and then doing my household chores. This is my labor of love.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Mom announces honors student is home

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The mother of a 15-year-old honors student who disappeared five days ago after taking her physics Regents, announced on Instagram Tuesday night the girl had returned home. “I want to thank everyone from the bottom of our heart,” the mother wrote. “My family is blessed to have [her] home safe […]
BRONX, NY
laborpress.org

200 NYC Parks Department Jobs Restored Following Union Action

New York, NY – The first person that Victoria Cooley, 34, a seasonal aid with the New York City Parks Department, called when she was told this week that June 30 was her last day was Joe Puleo, president of DC 37’s Local 983, which represents her and several thousand blue collar as well as skilled trades workers that work for the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Drill rapper murder in NYC, second arrest NYPD says

NEW YORK - The NYPD has made a second arrest in the murder of a drill rapper inside a Bronx pharmacy earlier this month. 27-year-old Avanti Frowner of Los Angeles was shot several times by a group of assailants inside the Amazing Pharmacy on East Tremont Ave. in the Tremont section.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Gotham Gazette

New Brownsville Complex Offers Housing for Formerly Incarcerated Individuals, Dent in New York's Prison-to-Shelter Pipeline

A new supportive housing development with 52 units designated for recently incarcerated individuals is now open in Brownsville, Brooklyn. This past week, the Osborne Association, a nonprofit focused on helping justice-involved people, celebrated the opening of their first housing initiative of its kind, part of their broader $179 million Marcus Garvey Extension Project.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Where kids in NYC can get free breakfast, lunch this summer

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The City of New York wants to make sure that no child goes hungry this summer. Starting Tuesday and continuing until Friday, Sept. 2, meals will be provided free of charge for kids. Free breakfast and lunch will be available to people 18 and under at select schools, pools, city parks […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 304 East 134th Street in Port Morris, The Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for a seven-story residential building at 304 East 134th Street in Port Morris, The Bronx. Designed by S. Wieder Architect and developed by Joel Rubin under the East 134th Terrace LLC, the structure yields 22 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are seven units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $68,572 to $156,130.
BRONX, NY
huntspointexpress.com

Longwood throws a party to kick off summer

Neighbors welcomed the summer with music, food and special guests. Umbrellas, coolers, and chairs lined Longwood Ave on Saturday, as hundreds came ready to party, undeterred by the heat for the sixth annual Longwood Festival. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams were among the guests who came out for...
BRONX, NY
