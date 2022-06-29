Lawsuit filed by family of woman killed while parasailing

Marie Ayala, 28, was charged with manslaughter by culpable negligence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after her 2-year-old son shot and killed his father, 26-year-old Reggie Mabry, as he played a video game last month in Orlando. Both parents had been on probation for child neglect and narcotics possession, according to the AP. “The gun was not properly stored,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina told reporters at a news conference, so that “it was easily accessible, even to a 2-year-old, and the result is a tragedy that no one in this community can really comprehend.” The couple’s three young children are now under the care of the Florida Department of Children and Families.

