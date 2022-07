Few sights are as lovely as squirrels leaping with agility from tree to tree. With their full and bushy tails, large eyes, and slender bodies, squirrels can make the list of the most adorable creatures. One can find squirrels with various beautiful fur colors like gray, white, brown, black, yellow, and red. Besides being cute, these small rodents make significant contributions to growing trees. Squirrels are so beneficial to the human population that America designates January 21 as National Squirrel Appreciation Day. They do this by burying seeds in the forest and forgetting where they kept them. The forgotten seeds later grow to become big, valuable trees.

