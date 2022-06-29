ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In post-coup Burkina Faso, jihadist attacks grow fiercer despite junta pledge

By Sam Mednick
The New Humanitarian
The New Humanitarian
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When mutinous soldiers ousted Burkina Faso’s democratically elected president in late January, they vowed to do a better job of securing the Sahelian country from attacks linked to al-Qaeda and the so-called Islamic State. But violence has only increased over the past five months, draining public confidence in...

