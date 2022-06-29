In post-coup Burkina Faso, jihadist attacks grow fiercer despite junta pledge

Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. It went down to the wire, but the UN announced on 2 June that Yemen’s main warring parties have agreed to extend a two-month truce – set to expire the same night – for two more months. Aid groups, who said they had seen “positive humanitarian impacts of the truce”, had been pushing hard for a renewal, but negotiations went long, with major differences between the sides proving hard to resolve. A key sticking point has been how to end a Houthi rebel siege around most of the city of Taiz, which has had little relief from fighting during more than seven years of war. Despite violations, however, the ceasefire has largely been a success. The number of civilians killed and injured reportedly dropped by 50 percent, while civilian flights have been taking off from Sana’a airport for the first time in years, and some fuel ships were allowed to dock at the port city of Hodeidah. Not everyone has felt the impact in their daily lives, though, with many people still worried about inflation, unpaid salaries, and food they cannot afford. Check out our short film for more.

WORLD ・ 29 DAYS AGO