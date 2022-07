JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin is advising residents of yet another telephone scam in Jones County and likely other counties as well. “Scammers are calling Jones County residents using the names of current or former JCSD employees and telling them they owe money to avoid being arrested for past-due court fines, failure to appear for jury duty or old traffic citations,” said Berlin.

JONES COUNTY, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO