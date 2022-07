A home equity loan can be an easy way to cheaply access cash, but it comes at a high cost. Borrowing against your home’s equity risks your home and prevents you from building wealth over the long term. Just like with a home equity line of credit (HELOC), taking out a home equity loan for anything that won’t directly increase your home’s value is usually not recommended. These are the top things you should never use your home equity loan for.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 3 DAYS AGO