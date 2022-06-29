ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

La Crosse man breaks glass door trying to turn himself in for warrant that did not exist, authorities say

By Rayos Syndication User
wglr.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to a criminal complaint, 30-year-old Tavier Holling began pounding on the door to La Crosse County Justice Sanctions at 6:17 a.m. Growing impatient with jail staff...

www.wglr.com

