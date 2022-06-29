Boys & Girls Club of Dane Co. celebrates completion of rooftop solar array

A Glen Haven man died following a crash involving a semi-tractor trailer Wednesday morning near Boscobel. 33 year old Nathan Williams of rural Glen Haven, was taken by ambulance to Gundersen Boscobel Hospital and Clinics, where he later was pronounced dead. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened at about 7:50 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 61 near Peer Road, south of Boscobel. A report says that 47 year old Jeremy Cook of Dubuque was driving a semi south on the highway while Williams was driving north with his toddler son in the back seat. The vehicles collided when Williams’s car crossed the center line on a curve in the road. Cook was uninjured, while the toddler was taken by ambulance to Gunderson Hospital in Boscobel where the child was examined and apparently was uninjured. A release states that the toddler had been restrained in an appropriate child safety seat while Williams appeared to have been unrestrained. The crash remains under investigation by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and by the Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit.

GLEN HAVEN, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO