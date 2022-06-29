ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitchburg, WI

Boys & Girls Club of Dane Co. celebrates completion of rooftop solar array

By Site staff
wglr.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFITCHBURG, Wis. — The Boys & Girls Club of Dane County on Tuesday celebrated the completion of a...

www.wglr.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wglr.com

It Takes a Village community resource fair held at Madison’s Penn Park

MADISON, Wis. — The It Takes a Village community resource fair returned to Penn Park on Madison’s south side Thursday afternoon. The event brought residents together to learn about available services and resources in the area. It also provided some family fun, with bubbler artists and the Madison Police Department’s Mounted Horse Unit making appearances.
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

Wisconsin Democrats open new office in Columbia County

PORTAGE, Wis. — State Democrats, including Gov. Tony Evers, celebrated the opening of the party’s new office in Columbia County on Friday. Evers met and thanked local supporters for their work in organizing ahead of November’s election. He also talked about trying to win Republican counties. “Republican...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
wglr.com

Second Harvest receives $50K donation for diversifying food options

MADISON, Wis. — Second Harvest Foodbank received $50,000 from Morgan Stanley on Friday as staff members from a local branch returned to the non-profit to volunteer for the first time since the pandemic started. The money will provide a unique opportunity for Second Harvest to increase the variety of...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dane County, WI
Dane County, WI
Government
Fitchburg, WI
Government
City
Fitchburg, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
wglr.com

Workers at downtown Madison Starbucks win unionization bid

“I’m elated to win such an overwhelming victory for us by the Capitol but I’m not surprised,” Lee Marfyak, a store leader, said in the release. “I’ve seen what we can do on a farmer’s market peak, banding together is something we do daily. I was proud to call us partners before, I’m even prouder to call us a union today.”
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

Madison police investigating shots fired on Stoughton Road near Beltline

Police said a vehicle that may have been involved in the incident was found stopped on South Gammon Road near the Beltline. No injuries were reported, and an investigation is ongoing. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

Madison looking to hire crossing guards ahead of new school year

Crossing guards are generally needed for 10 to 15 hours every week during the school year, depending on where they are assigned. The city says qualified candidates will have a positive presence for kids getting to school and have a desire to help the community. “This is meaningful work and...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rooftop#Project A#Dane Co#The Boys Girls Club#Rewritten
wglr.com

Shed, camper total loss after fire in Baraboo, officials say

Everything inside the shed is also considered a total loss, the department said in a Facebook post, but nobody was hurt in the fire. In addition to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department, firefighters got help from the Baraboo Police Department, Baraboo District Ambulance Service, and fire departments from Delton, North Freedom and Sauk City.
BARABOO, WI
wglr.com

Trees planted at Winnequah Park aim to comfort parents who have lost children

MONONA, Wis. — SSM Health, Healing our Hearts and the Community Advisory Board held an infant memorial tree planting ceremony in Monona Thursday afternoon. The ceremony at Winnequah Park was in memory of a child who died at just two months old. The trees are meant to serve as a calming place for parents who have experienced the loss of a child.
MONONA, WI
wglr.com

Bail set for trio accused of kidnapping man in Madison, killing him near Portage

PORTAGE, Wis. — A Columbia County judge set significant bail amounts Friday for three people facing homicide charges for allegedly kidnapping a man in Madison before killing him near Portage last month. All three defendants — 28-year-old Jesse Freiberg, 38-year-old Laura Johnson, and 21-year-old Ja’Kenya Patty — face one...
PORTAGE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wglr.com

Man killed in rural Grant Co. crash, sheriff’s office says

The crash left the semi in the middle of the highway and Williams’ 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix on the west side of the road just off the shoulder. Williams later died at a hospital; his toddler son was examined at an area hospital. The semi driver, a 47-year-old man from Dubuque, Iowa, was not hurt, the release said.
GRANT COUNTY, WI
wglr.com

2 injured, suspects sought in shooting on Madison’s north side

MADISON, Wis. — Two people were hospitalized following a shooting on Madison’s north side Wednesday evening. Officers responded to the scene in the 2900 block of Dryden Drive around 5:20 p.m., police said. Two suspected shooters left the scene before officers arrived and remain at large. Police did...
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

Former News 3 Now anchor Michelle Li organizing Very Asian Week in Madison

News 3 Now is proud to spotlight one of our own alumni as she launches an initiative to support Madison’s Asian community. Michelle Li is a former News 3 Now anchor now working in St. Louis. Her latest project launched after she received a racist voicemail at work saying she was being “very Asian” and “she can keep her Asian to herself.”
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

System to prevent rape kit backlog in Wisconsin goes live Friday

MADISON, Wis. — A new system designed to prevent any future backlog of rape test kits in Madison that was stalled for years before being signed into law in December goes live on Friday. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes, Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett and a sexual assault nurse...
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

Glen Haven Man Dies in Two Vehicle Crash

A Glen Haven man died following a crash involving a semi-tractor trailer Wednesday morning near Boscobel. 33 year old Nathan Williams of rural Glen Haven, was taken by ambulance to Gundersen Boscobel Hospital and Clinics, where he later was pronounced dead. According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened at about 7:50 a.m. Wednesday on Highway 61 near Peer Road, south of Boscobel. A report says that 47 year old Jeremy Cook of Dubuque was driving a semi south on the highway while Williams was driving north with his toddler son in the back seat. The vehicles collided when Williams’s car crossed the center line on a curve in the road. Cook was uninjured, while the toddler was taken by ambulance to Gunderson Hospital in Boscobel where the child was examined and apparently was uninjured. A release states that the toddler had been restrained in an appropriate child safety seat while Williams appeared to have been unrestrained. The crash remains under investigation by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and by the Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit.
GLEN HAVEN, WI
wglr.com

‘There’s a lot of good energy’: 2022 Women’s Disc Golf Championship tees off in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Some of the world’s best disc golfers have gathered in Madison to compete in the United States Women’s Disc Golf Championships. This year’s tournament, which runs June 30 through July 3, has the largest field of competitors in the tournament’s history. A total of 320 women from eight countries are participating in the competition.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy