The best way to learn about the culture and people of any city is by attending the local ‘Events and Festivals.’ Atlanta is a Georgian city known for its diverse population and cultural preferences. For every community that resides here or once has been here, the city has essence and resemblance to its customs. Atlanta hosts several annual festivals and events throughout the year. The clock begins from the Spring season, covering every season and important events in between. From the Atlanta Jazz Festival over Memorial Day weekend to the 4th of July Celebration or Piedmont Park Arts Festival, Atlanta has multiple occasions to celebrate and enjoy.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO