Ben Rothwell sees Greg Hardy fight as 'inevitable' in BKFC: 'A lot of people are interested'

By Danny Segura
 3 days ago
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Ben Rothwell expects to be fighting Greg Hardy sooner or later.

The former UFC heavyweight contender now bareknuckle boxer believes a fight with Hardy is bound to happen now that it was recently announced that fellow former UFC fighter Hardy had also joined the BKFC roster. Rothwell is eager to get booked for his debut and is also looking forward to testing his hands against all heavyweights, including Hardy.

“Certainly, a lot of people are interested in that and are saying it,” Hardy told MMA Junkie when asked about a potential fight with the former NFL star. “I don’t know when that’s going to happen, maybe the next fight, but it’s inevitable, I’m sure. My plan is to fight all these guys, so fight as many times as I can.”

Rothwell’s ultimate goal in BKFC is to challenge and win the heavyweight title. At the moment, Arnold Adams holds the belt in the division. Rothwell sees a formidable challenge in Adams, but feels comfortable he can get the job done.

“He’s a big guy, knows how to fight, and should be a great fight if we get to fight each other,” Rothwell said. “But first and foremost, I have to take this first fight and put some exciting wins together. I believe if I go on and do that, it will come, the title shot will come, and I’ll take care of business.”

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 PFL 6 video: 'Prince' Magomed Umalatov stiffens Jarrah Al-Silawi with wicked combination

Magomed Umalatov made a statement in his 2022 PFL season debut Friday when he flattened Jarrah Al-Silawi and added another knockout to the reel. At 2022 PFL 6, Umalatov (12-0) finished Al-Silawi (18-4) with a violent combination of punches at 3:33 of Round 1. The win earned him six points in the welterweight standings. The event took place at Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Drake FaceTimes with Israel Adesanya before UFC 276, reveals he bet 'a light million' on champ

Drake has been in contact with Israel Adesanya, making fans suddenly worried about the UFC middleweight champion heading into his next fight. Adesanya puts his title on the line against Jared Cannonier on Saturday night at UFC 276 in Las Vegas. An already eventful fight week for Adesanya – filled with big talk, a wild verbal sparring match with Sean Strickland, and an intense faceoff with Cannonier – got even more interesting when Drake reached out to FaceTime with him Thursday.
UFC
