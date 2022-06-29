Ben Rothwell sees Greg Hardy fight as 'inevitable' in BKFC: 'A lot of people are interested'

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Ben Rothwell expects to be fighting Greg Hardy sooner or later.

The former UFC heavyweight contender now bareknuckle boxer believes a fight with Hardy is bound to happen now that it was recently announced that fellow former UFC fighter Hardy had also joined the BKFC roster. Rothwell is eager to get booked for his debut and is also looking forward to testing his hands against all heavyweights, including Hardy.

“Certainly, a lot of people are interested in that and are saying it,” Hardy told MMA Junkie when asked about a potential fight with the former NFL star. “I don’t know when that’s going to happen, maybe the next fight, but it’s inevitable, I’m sure. My plan is to fight all these guys, so fight as many times as I can.”

Rothwell’s ultimate goal in BKFC is to challenge and win the heavyweight title. At the moment, Arnold Adams holds the belt in the division. Rothwell sees a formidable challenge in Adams, but feels comfortable he can get the job done.

“He’s a big guy, knows how to fight, and should be a great fight if we get to fight each other,” Rothwell said. “But first and foremost, I have to take this first fight and put some exciting wins together. I believe if I go on and do that, it will come, the title shot will come, and I’ll take care of business.”