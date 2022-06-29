Lions locked in ahead of final four regular season games

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s a new month but we are starting off July the same we ended June - plenty warm, humid with a good chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. We should see fewer storms by Independence Day. For Friday, we’ll have more clouds than sun along with a 60-70% coverage of showers and storms. The best chance of encountering a slow moving storm is from 2 to 10 PM ET. Highs mostly in the mid to upper 80s. The holiday weekend starts off unsettled but we are expecting more sun to mix in with the clouds. There is a 60% rain coverage expected Saturday from late morning through the afternoon especially. A chance of storms lingers into the early evening, but most storms should end by 9 PM ET and you shouldn’t see rain for more than an hour or two. About half of us may have to run inside again for a bit Sunday, particularly during the afternoon. Fewer storms are anticipated by Monday, which is Independence Day. However, with the heat and humidity, we still have a 30% rain coverage in the forecast. We are optimistic that most fireworks shows by Sunday and especially Monday night will go off without a hitch with most storms ending by sunset. As fewer storms are expected next week, it will be hotter with highs at least in the low 90s. High humidity will make it feel like the triple digits at times next week. Rain coverage may start to inch back up late next week. Have a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend! You can always stay ahead of the weather by using the WTVM Weather app.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO