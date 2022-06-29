ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions locked in ahead of final four regular season games

By Jonathon Hoppe
WTVM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Lions are entering the final stretch of the National Arena League season. With four regular season games...

www.wtvm.com

WTVM

Harris County, Pioneer earn final two titles at District 8 Tournament

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Congratulations to Harris County Little League and Pioneer Little League!. Harris County beat Northern Little League, 6-4, in the boys 10-12 finals. Pioneer beat American Little League, 14-2, in the senior softball finals. With that, the District 8 Tournament has concluded. Congrats to all the teams...
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Several showers and storms still around at times to kickoff holiday weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s a new month but we are starting off July the same we ended June - plenty warm, humid with a good chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. We should see fewer storms by Independence Day. For Friday, we’ll have more clouds than sun along with a 60-70% coverage of showers and storms. The best chance of encountering a slow moving storm is from 2 to 10 PM ET. Highs mostly in the mid to upper 80s. The holiday weekend starts off unsettled but we are expecting more sun to mix in with the clouds. There is a 60% rain coverage expected Saturday from late morning through the afternoon especially. A chance of storms lingers into the early evening, but most storms should end by 9 PM ET and you shouldn’t see rain for more than an hour or two. About half of us may have to run inside again for a bit Sunday, particularly during the afternoon. Fewer storms are anticipated by Monday, which is Independence Day. However, with the heat and humidity, we still have a 30% rain coverage in the forecast. We are optimistic that most fireworks shows by Sunday and especially Monday night will go off without a hitch with most storms ending by sunset. As fewer storms are expected next week, it will be hotter with highs at least in the low 90s. High humidity will make it feel like the triple digits at times next week. Rain coverage may start to inch back up late next week. Have a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend! You can always stay ahead of the weather by using the WTVM Weather app.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Miss Auburn University: “It’s surreal representing my Auburn family on the Miss Alabama stage”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTVM) - Samford University welcomes 40 women from across the state of Alabama to the Wright Center as they compete for the title of Miss Alabama 2022. For candidate No. 28, it is more than just a competition -- it is a chance to bring the title back to the plains, a community she proudly represents. McKenzie Gay, 21, of Woodland, Alabama, began her year-long reign as Miss Auburn University back in October 2021.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Atlanta-based brewery coming to Midcity Yards in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An Atlanta-based brewery is soon coming to Columbus. Scofflaw Brewing Co. will be an addition to Midcity Yards. “Columbus is the perfect city for new expansion,” said Matt Shirah, Founder and CEO of Scofflaw. “We’ve seen commercial development explode around us, positively shifting the future of the neighborhood. We couldn’t be more excited to join Midcity Yards on a project that we believe will have the same incredible long-term effect in such an exciting and active place like Columbus.”
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Police presence in Columbus Park Crossing on Whittlesey Blvd

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is currently a police presence on Whittlesey Blvd. The Columbus Police Department is in front of Ross Dress for Less in Columbus Park Crossing. However, it is unknown at this time what is causing this presence. Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more...
WTVM

Body found buried in backyard of house on Carriage Drive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On June 29, authorities discovered a body buried in a backyard on Carriage Drive. According to Chief Freddie Blackmon, the remains were discovered at the home of 64-year-old missing woman Julie Marie Carton. Although the identity of the body has no been confirmed as the missing woman, he says investigators looking into her disappearance were led to the home to search for Carton.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Stuck in an active summer pattern for now

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Storm Team 9 Alert Center calls for about 3 more days with a decent chance of slow moving scattered showers and thunderstorms before the pattern starts to change. At least half of us, if not more, should get wet each day through Saturday. We’ll have clouds and some sun on your Thursday with about a 50% coverage of showers and storms; most of that is expected between 4 and 11 PM ET. Highs top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s. About a 60-70% rain coverage is in the cards Friday as a little disturbance to our east influences us a bit more. A few showers are possible in the morning. Otherwise, the storms may get an earlier start Friday keeping our max temperatures generally in the mid to upper 80s. As the holiday weekend goes on, we should see the storms fewer and farther between; around 30 to 40% coverage is expected Sunday and Monday (Independence Day). Keep in mind, while your odds of getting rain will be lower, that doesn’t mean we won’t have storms out there. Any storms that do pop up on the 4th of July could be strong; hopefully they start to fade in the early evening. High temperatures next week will be in the low 90s (possibly mid 90s in some of the warmer spots), but it will feel like the triple digits with all the humidity! Again, not as many storms are expected most of next week at this point.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Police presence on Carriage Drive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There is a police presence on Carriage Drive off of Armour Road in Columbus. Several units are currently on scene as police tape blocks off the yard to a home on the road. Details surrounding the investigation are still unknown. Stay with News Leader 9 as...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Scattered showers and storms dot the landscape each day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will be stuck in a rut for the next several days with clouds, sun, humidity and a daily round of scattered showers and storms. A little more than half of us are expected to get rain each day through the workweek and maybe the beginning of the holiday weekend. We’ll have more clouds than sun Wednesday. A stray shower is possible this morning before several scattered showers and thunderstorms develop this afternoon and evening. Coverage is expected to be around 60% thanks to a slow moving front trying to lift northward. If you get the rain, you may stay in the upper 80s today. Otherwise, highs of 90 to 92 are possible. You’ll want to keep the umbrella handy Thursday, Friday and even Saturday with highs generally in the mid to upper 80s. The main timeframe for showers and storms will be between 1 and 11 PM ET. As we head toward Independence Day, showers and storms should become fewer and farther between. However, pop up storms are still possible in spots. Rain coverage looks closer to 30-40% next week with highs returning to the low 90s.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Army veteran speaks about holiday fireworks, PTSD

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fourth of July weekend brings a lot of fireworks, noise, fun and, for some, flashbacks. Lee Rollins is a retired Army sniper, and he says to make sure everyone has a great weekend celebrating the USA, it comes down to a simple solution. “If you know...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Qualification period ends for Auburn’s 2022 municipal election

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The qualification period has ended for Auburn’s 2022 municipal election. The following candidates have completed paperwork to qualify for the election:. Mayor: Ron Anders, Jr. (incumbent, unopposed) Ward 1: Arthur L. Dowdell Sr., Connie Fitch-Taylor (incumbent) Ward 2: Kelley Griswold (incumbent), Paul West. Ward 3:...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Phenix City Police Department searching for wanted man

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Investigation Division of the Phenix City Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a wanted man. Ethan Alexander Boyt is currently wanted for shooting into an occupied dwelling and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle (felony charges). The incident occurred June 24, 2022, on Dolphin Drive in Phenix City, Alabama. Boyt was last seen the day of the incident.
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

GRAPHIC: Columbus man accused of concealing body of missing woman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man has been arrested after a missing woman’s body was found buried in her own backyard. On June 29, Columbus investigators executed search warrants to a house in the 2600 block of Carriage Drive. Multiple resources were employed during the search, including the use of cadaver dogs.
COLUMBUS, GA

