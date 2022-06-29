ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard, NC

Rosato Named Assistant A.D./Senior Woman Administrator

brevard.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKristin Rosato has been named Assistant Athletic Director/Senior Woman Administrator (SWA) at Brevard College, announced Director of Athletics Myranda Nash. In addition to her new duties, Rosato will continue in her role as a Head Coach as she enters her eighth season at the helm of the Tornados Women’s Lacrosse...

brevard.edu

