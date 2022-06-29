ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Man Fatally Shot in Kentucky After Wounding Tenn. Officer

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police fatally shot a suspect who fled after allegedly shooting an officer in Tennessee. Nashville Metro Police said a warrant was issued Tuesday night charging Samuel Quinton...

IN THIS ARTICLE
