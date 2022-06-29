Man Fatally Shot in Kentucky After Wounding Tenn. Officer

A Tennessee man was arrested on several charges after an investigation into a menacing complaint Wednesday afternoon on I-90 in the Town of Ripley. State Police Troop T received a report shortly after 1:45 PM that the driver of a Ford Fusion pointed a handgun at a truck driver while traveling east, pulled in front of the truck, and slammed on the brakes before changing lanes and speeding away. Troopers located the suspect vehicle and arrested 41-year-old Daniel Yount II of Charlotte, Tennessee. A search of his vehicle produced a Taurus model G3C 9 mm semiautomatic handgun in the driver's grabbable area. The gun also contained a 12-round capacity magazine, which was loaded with 10 live rounds. Troopers add that two additional 12-round magazines loaded with 11 rounds each were also discovered in Yount's vehicle. Yount was charged with one felony count of 2nd-degree criminal possession of a weapon (loaded handgun), three felony counts of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a weapon (large capacity ammunition feeding device), and a misdemeanor count of 2nd-degree menacing. He was remanded to the Chautauqua County Jail in lieu of $200,000 cash bail pending his arraignment, scheduled for today.

RIPLEY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO