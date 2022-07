Paris Police responded to 92 calls for service and arrested 4 persons on June 28, 2022. Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 1500 block of Bonham St at 10:47 P.M. on June 28, 2022, for a defective brake light. The driver, 52-year-old Juan Medina, of Paris, was found to be intoxicated. Due to at least 2 prior convictions for Driving While Intoxicated, this charge was enhanced to a felony. Medina was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

PARIS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO