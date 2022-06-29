ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

'All about the money': 53 dead in San Antonio reveals harsh world of human smuggling

By Marc Ramirez, USA TODAY
AOL Corp
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom people stuffed into steel boxes, compartments hidden under the sleeping quarters of diesel truck cabs or tractor-trailers specially modified to maximize the amount of human cargo, Sheriff Urbino "Benny" Martinez in Brooks County, Texas, has seen human smuggling conditions that make his blood boil. “Any place they can...

www.aol.com

Click2Houston.com

Archbishop of San Antonio warns of “a culture of death”

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. The Guatemalan teenager gave the priest her name: Serenidad. They met on Tuesday morning at a children’s hospital in San Antonio, where the priest, Archbishop Gustavo García-Siller, had arrived to comfort one of the youngest survivors of the deadliest migrant-trafficking tragedy in modern American history.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
nationworldnews.com

Main fault that killed 53 migrants in San Antonio truck

On Monday, June 27, the driver of the truck that appeared in San Antonio with dozens of dead migrants was out of control. One of those arrested told the Texas Western District Court that Homero Zamorano did not realize that the air conditioning in the rear cabin of the vehicle had stopped working at a time when temperatures in Texas exceeded 90 degrees Fahrenheit. was recorded above.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Sheriff: Migrants at center of Friday semitruck scare in San Antonio in US legally, but unclear if they're allowed to work

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio authorities responded to a scene where migrants were reported jumping in and out of an 18-wheeler on the southwest side Friday afternoon. The 18-wheeler was parked along the 2500 block of South General McMullen Drive where Bexar County Sheriff's Office vehicles, ambulances and a fire truck were seen around 6 p.m. Friday evening.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KWTX

Cuban, Nicaraguan nationals found near 18-wheeler in San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in the San Antonio area are interviewing 14 asylum seekers found near an 18-wheeler Friday afternoon. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said “it appears no individuals have suffered any major injuries.”. Authorities said 12 of the refugees are Cuban nationals and two...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

3 San Antonio residents found guilty of human smuggling

DEL RIO, Texas – A federal jury in Del Rio found three San Antonio residents guilty of human smuggling. According to the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas, Roberto Galeas-Mejia, 45, from Honduras, who resided in San Antonio; Eva Maria Galeas, aka Eva Huerta-Galeas, 42, of San Antonio; and Lisa Maria Ortega, 24, of San Antonio, ran a human smuggling operation and laundered money from it.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KWTX

Chase involving suspected human smugglers ends with 4 dead in South Texas

ENCINAL, Texas (AP) — Four migrants died Thursday and three other people were injured in a highway crash in Texas that authorities described as another fatal human smuggling attempt during a tragic week near the U.S.-Mexico border. The crash happened in Encinal, a small town where a tractor-trailer carrying...
ENCINAL, TX
San Antonio Current

One of Texas' medical marijuana suppliers extends the pickup hours for San Antonio patients

One of the three suppliers under Texas' medical cannabis program has extended pickup hours for San Antonio patients obtaining its wares. Officials with Austin-based Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation this week said the company is extending prescription pickups at its Alamo City spot every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Previously, the hours were Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

Major fireworks planned this Fourth of July weekend in San Antonio

While the drought has led to a ban on the sale of some fireworks and some cities have canceled their official fireworks shows, the sky will still light up this Fourth of July. Independence Day fireworks include San Antonio's official celebration of America's birthday at Woodlawn Lake. The San Antonio...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
TheDailyBeast

Texas Sheriff Torches Abbott for Turning Migrant Tragedy Into ‘One Big Campaign Stunt’

The sheriff of the county that encompasses San Antonio was not happy with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s cheap attempt to score political points off the discovery of 53 dead Mexican and Central American migrants in an abandoned, sweltering tractor-trailer Monday. Abbott, who often slams those who suggest political solutions to mass shootings, almost immediately blamed the truck tragedy on President Joe Biden and his immigration policies. But in a Tuesday letter to Biden, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Abbott had turned the tragedy into “one big campaign stunt.” Salazar, a Democrat, implored Biden to meet with Texas sheriffs to address the consequences and dangers posed by border crossings. He said Abbott, who has a multi-billion dollar immigration budget of his own, “has wasted excessive assets and personnel on an ineffective farce of an effort.” He said he’d experiences Abbott’s failures first-hand, as he deals with the results of border crossings, including through rescue operations and vehicle chases.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

