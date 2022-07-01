Macy's 4th of July Fireworks 2022: Everything to know

The 46th Annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks return to the East River on Monday night, with the signature pyrotechnic salute to America set to begin at 9:25 p.m.

Hundreds of thousands are expected to pack the streets to watch the festivities, and we've got all the info you need to know.

The show will feature a barrage of dazzling shells and effects.

This year's revelry will launch more than 48,000 shells and effects from five barges positioned between E. 23rd and E. 42nd Streets on the East River with prime viewing from three boroughs in New York City.

Approximately 1,920 shells and effects will be set off each minute, and the 25-minute spectacle is synchronized to a rousing musical score and features a host of shells and effects in 30 colors and shapes.

New shaped effects that will wow spectators include tall hats, mushrooms, and little snake shells, as well as tricolor interlocking rings and blinking smiling faces. This year's design will launch on average more than 1,900 shells and effects per minute.

A third of the total shells in this year's show will showcase multiple effects bringing more pyrotechnic firepower to the festivities that will span a mile across the East River in a multi-layer presentation, reaching dramatic heights of 1,000 feet to the water's edge.

The fireworks will be launched from barges along the East River in Manhattan.

Elevated, free public viewing areas will be available with limited capacity along FDR Drive and locations in Queens and Brooklyn noted below:

E. 42nd Street and FDR Drive - enter at the security checkpoints at 1st Avenue and East 42nd Street or 1st Avenue and East 34th Street

E. 23rd Street and FDR Drive - enter at the security checkpoint at 1st Avenue and East 23rd Street

Note: Access blocks will close as viewing areas fill up and spectators will be redirected to additional open access blocks as appropriate.

Gantry Plaza State Park in Queens

Area bounded by 44th Drive on the North Borden Avenue on the South Vernon

Boulevard on the East; East River on the West (All Inclusive)

Center Boulevard between Borden Avenue and 54th Avenue

2nd Street between Borden Avenue and Newtown Creek /Dead End

Vernon Boulevard between 54th Avenue and Newtown Creek/Dead End

54th Avenue between Center Boulevard and Vernon Boulevard

Transmitter Park - Access point on Greenpoint Avenue to Dead End

Newton Barge Playground - Access point at 3 Commercial Street

Marsha P. Johnson State Park - Marsha P. Johnson State Park (East River State Park) - Access point at Kent Avenue and North 11th Street

Bushwick Inlet Park in Brooklyn

The following locations are not recommended for viewing: Brooklyn Bridge Park, Brooklyn Heights Promenade, Brooklyn Grand Ferry Park, Domino Park, Queens Hunter's Point South Park and Roosevelt Island.

Additional viewing ticketed locations are available.

NYC street closures and security related to Macy's Fireworks

The NYPD reminds spectators that no large backpacks, large coolers, lawn chairs, lawn blankets, umbrellas or alcoholic beverages will be allowed in the viewing areas. All restricted items are subject to search and seizure.

Officers will be on the ground throughout the five boroughs to prevent crime with a particular focus on gun violence. The NYPD will also focus traffic enforcement on impaired driving, while the New York City Department of Transportation and the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission will disseminate messaging and offer alternative transportation options to prevent impaired and reckless driving.

"We are going to use every tool in our toolbox to provide New Yorkers a safe and enjoyable July 4th holiday weekend," Mayor Eric Adams said. "I want to say to all New Yorkers and those visiting our city: Use these resources, stay safe, and have a great time. Happy July 4th, New York City."

Drivers are advised to use public transportation and avoid the following locations between 2 p.m. and 2 a.m.

The NYPD also announced these street closures in Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens between 3 p.m. - 10 p.m.:

Manhattan Location:

FDR Drive between Brooklyn Bridge and East 63rd Street

Avenue C between East 16th Street and East 20th Street

East 20th Street between 1st Avenue and Avenue C

East 23rd Street between 1st Avenue and Avenue C

East 26th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

East 30th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

30th Street Entrance Ramps

East 33rd Street between 1st Avenue and 3rd Avenue

East 34th Street between 2nd Avenue and FDR Drive

34th Street Entrance Ramps

East 37th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

East 38th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

East 41st Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

East 42nd Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

42nd Street Entrance Ramps

East 48th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

East 49th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive

East 53rd Street at FDR Drive

East River Bridges Advisory

Brooklyn Bridge - At approximately 7 pm. No pedestrian or bicycle traffic

Manhattan Bridge - At approximately 7 pm. No pedestrian or bicycle traffic

Williamsburg Bridge - At approximately 7 pm. No pedestrian or bicycle traffic

Edward I. Koch Bridge - At approximately 7 pm. No pedestrian or bicycle traffic

This year's musical score will showcase the dynamic diversity of America's musical legacy.

Ray Chew, famed musical director for ABC's "Dancing with the Stars," curated the score which features a selection of America's unique musical genres that have inspired and captivated the world. From Jazz and Hip Hop to R&B, Rock, and Country music, as well as patriotic standards, the songs that underscore the pyrotechnics in the sky will uplift spirits.

Highlights include "The Star-Spangled Banner" performed by The United States Army Soldiers' Chorus, "Born in the USA," "Lift Every Voice and Sing" featuring Kenny Lattimore and the Community Baptist Church Choir, and "Reach Out and Touch (Somebody's Hand)" performed by The Young People's Chorus of New York City, among other fan favorites.

No Macy's Fireworks show would be complete without a spectacular tribute in light and the signature moment of each spectacle, the Macy's Golden Mile. Showcased to a medley of "My Country Tis of Thee" and "America the Beautiful," thousands of golden-hued shells will create a dramatic cascade effect stretching for more than a mile across the East River.

The musical score can be heard on 1010 WINS.

The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks have been a New York City tradition since 1976. More information about the show is available at Macy's website

