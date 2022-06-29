ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antonio Delgado wins Democratic primary in New York’s lieutenant governor race

By Denis Slattery, New York Daily News
 3 days ago
Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado celebrates at Tribeca 360 after winning the New York State primary Tuesday night. Shawn Inglima/New York Daily News/Shawn Inglima

ALBANY — Antonio Delgado joined Gov. Hochul’s administration as her second-in-command just under two months ago.

On Tuesday, he emerged victorious in a three-way race for the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor and will run on a shared ticket with Hochul in November’s general election.

Delgado easily defeated activist Ana Maria Archila and former city councilwoman Diana Reyna despite only barely making it onto the ballot following some 11th hour maneuvering by the Legislature.

The Associated Press called the contest for Delgado shortly before 10 p.m., less than an hour after polls closed.

The race for the Democratic primary for the largely ceremonial position was throw into tumult following the arrest and resignation of Brian Benjamin, Hochul’s first hand-picked right hand man.

Benjamin stepped down in April after being indicted on charges of bribery, fraud and falsifying records related to an alleged scheme involving illegal campaign donations and state grants.

Weeks later, the Democratic-led Legislature approved a measure allowing Benjamin to remove himself from the ballot after he was indicted on federal corruption charges, clearing the way for Delgado to face off against Archila and Reyna in the primary.

Delgado is a Harvard Law grad and Rhodes scholar who flirted with a rap career before running for Congress. He defeated one-term Republican Rep. John Faso in 2018 and won reelection to the 19th Congressional district two years ago.

Raised in upstate Schenectady, the 45-year-old now lives in Rhinebeck with his wife and twin sons. He resigned from Congress and became lieutenant governor late last month.

Archila, a Columbian immigrant, is a longtime progressive activist and the co-founder of the advocacy group Make the Road New York. She drew national attention in 2018 when she confronted former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) in a Capitol Hill elevator.

The viral moment captured Archila as she castigated Flake over his support of then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh despite accusations of sexual assault.

Reyna represented parts of Williamsburg and Bushwick in the city council before serving as deputy Brooklyn Borough president under Eric Adams.

Former NYPD deputy inspector Alison Esposito, the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor, ran uncontested alongside Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.).

