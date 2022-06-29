ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine's president: Russia has become 'a terrorist' state

By The Associated Press
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aEsuK_0gPdE7P300

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is accusing Russia of becoming "a terrorist" state carrying out "daily terrorist acts" and is urging Russia's expulsion from the United Nations.

In a virtual address to the U.N. Security Council, Zelenskyy urged the U.N. to establish an international tribunal to investigate "the actions of Russian occupiers on Ukrainian soil" and to hold the country accountable. Zelenskyy cited the U.N. Charter's provision on expelling members.

Russia's expulsion from the 193-member United Nations, however, is virtually impossible because it could use its Security Council veto to block any attempt to oust it.

“Russia cannot and should not win,” he said. He called Monday’s attack on the mall “a new war crime.”

Rocket attacks continued in various parts of Ukraine, with authorities in the city of Dnipro reporting that workers at a diesel car repair shop were trapped in rubble after a strike from a cruise missile fired from the Black Sea, Ukrainian news agencies reported. The Ukrainian military managed to intercept and destroy other missiles fired at the city, the agencies said.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'This is a silly question': Hillary Clinton hits back at reporter for asking if she will back Biden in 2024 as questions swirl over who will be on the Democratic ticket

Former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton chided an interviewer when asked Wednesday if she would be supporting President Joe Biden in 2024. 'Look, I would endorse our sitting president - yes of course,' Clinton told NBC's Yamiche Alcindor. 'This is a silly question.'. 'Not you, but everybody who's asking,' Clinton then...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#U N Security Council#The United Nations#The U N Security Council#U N#Russian#Ukrainian#Dnipro
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney tells her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman she can't say the election wasn't stolen because she is 'completely beholden to Donald Trump' - and is then accused of focusing too much on January 6 in heated Wyoming debate

Rep. Liz Cheney shamed her Republican rivals for peddling former President Donald Trump's false 2020 election fraud claims, including the Wyoming House candidate Trump chose to take her place, Harriet Hageman. 'I think that she can't say that it wasn't stolen because she's completely beholden to Donald Trump,' Cheney said...
WYOMING STATE
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

41K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy