Public Health Professor of Practice Carolyn Rodgers Shares her Thoughts on the Overturning of Roe vs. Wade
Carolyn Rodgers is a Professor of Practice and the Bachelor’s Program Director in Public Health at Simmons University. Dr. Rodgers researches health disparities, mental health, health and nutrition, substance use, and fitness. She is co-founder of the American Heritage Youth Foundation (AHYF), a non-profit organization that supports community-based interventions. Dr. Rodgers...www.simmons.edu
Comments / 0