Public Health Professor of Practice Carolyn Rodgers Shares her Thoughts on the Overturning of Roe vs. Wade

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarolyn Rodgers is a Professor of Practice and the Bachelor’s Program Director in Public Health at Simmons University. Dr. Rodgers researches health disparities, mental health, health and nutrition, substance use, and fitness. She is co-founder of the American Heritage Youth Foundation (AHYF), a non-profit organization that supports community-based interventions. Dr. Rodgers...

simmons.edu

Associate Professor Appointed Co-President of Children’s Literature Association

..we will work to advance the organization's mission and promote its values of inclusivity, diversity, integrity, development of scholarship and community, and celebration of the creativity, research, and service that has and continues to shape the field. Amy Pattee, Associate Professor and Co-coordinator of Dual Degree MS LIS/MA Children's Literature,...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mayor Wu announces longtime Firefighter to be next Boston Fire Commissioner

BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu announced Thursday morning that Boston firefighter Paul F. Burke will step into the role of Commissioner of the Boston Fire Department. “It is a tremendous honor to have the opportunity to lead our Fire Department,” said Commissioner Burke. “I want to thank Mayor Wu for the opportunity to serve the residents of Boston in this role. I look forward to working with all of our firefighters to deliver this critical service to our city.”
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Are People Still Dying From COVID-19? Here's What Boston Doctors Say

More than 1 million people have died of COVID in the U.S., including nearly 20,000 people from Massachusetts, to date. People continue to die from the virus despite widely available vaccines and growing levels of immunity, Boston doctors say, but not in droves like they once did. The U.S. has...
BOSTON, MA
everettleader.com

Guerline Alcy Is Running For State Representative Against Rep. Joe McGonagle

Alcy Announces for State Rep; Pledges To Give Everyone Voice And Vision. Longtime Haitian activist, outspoken resident and community organizer Guerline Alcy has announced she is running for state representative. She will face Representative Joe McGonagle in a September primary. Alcy is well known throughout the city. She came within...
EVERETT, MA
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
nbcboston.com

This Summer Looks ‘More Challenging' Than Last, Boston COVID Experts Say

Amid a rising tide of omicron subvariants and community immunity, Boston doctors say this summer will look a lot different than last. A lot has changed in a year. In June 2021, the delta variant was rapidly emerging as the dominant strain. Now, the omicron variant has taken over, with two new highly-contagious omicron subvariants on track to supersede it.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Boston Mayor Wu's inauguration fund raised $1.1 million, sparking concerns about potential conflicts

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu's extensive inauguration ceremony this week is funded by some of the largest developers, businesses and lobbying firms in the city. The festivities are slated for Thursday, more than seven months after she was officially sworn-in, because of last winter's omicron surge. The ceremony and "summer block party" will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at City Hall Plaza.
BOSTON, MA
Carolyn Rodgers
nerej.com

Tuscan Village welcomes Mass. General Brigham and The Container Store this fall

Salem, NH New Tuscan Village tenants include New Hampshire’s first The Container Store slated for this holiday season, Nike, Chick-Fil-A, T-Mobile and Xfinity, Crumbl Cookies, and Bennett’s Sandwich Shop. “At Tuscan Village our guest experience is our number one priority, we want to provide our community the best...
SALEM, NH
abingtonnews.org

Bud’s to repay $33k in taken tips

The town’s first retail cannabis shop has agreed to repay more than $33,000 in tips that it improperly kept from employees at its Abington and Worcester locations. Bud’s Goods & Provisions and its CEO, Alex Mazin, were cited by the Fair Labor Division of the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office for breaking a state law that prohibits employers from taking any portion of tips given to retail staff.
ABINGTON, MA
NECN

Needles, Condoms and Human Feces: Neighbors Decry Condition of Boston Park

The condition of a Boston park where children play has long raised concerns among residents, who now say the problem has gotten worse. During a recent children's baseball practice at Clifford Park in Roxbury, Domingos DaRosa found a homeless man passed out in the middle of the field. "He was...
capeandislands.org

'The B&B burnout is real.' Some Cape innkeepers are moving out

After two years in Barnstable, Allison and Keith McDonald are selling Ashley Manor and moving back to California. "One of our favorite lines is, 'I've always wanted to own an inn,'" says Keith. "Rethink that. There’s a big balance: quality of life versus quality of the business." "It's not...
BARNSTABLE, MA
Watertown News

Watertown Seeking Permission to Purchase Property in Waltham

The City Council voted to start the process to enable the City of Watertown to purchase a piece of land that lies just over the border in Waltham that could be part of an open space resource. City Council President Mark Sideris said Tuesday night that Watertown is considering purchasing...

