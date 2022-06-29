ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Celebrate independence at Norman’s 2022 Fourth Fest!

Norman, Oklahoma
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZYX5k_0gPd1xd800

The Parks & Recreation Department invites the entire community out to Reaves Park, 2501 Jenkins Avenue, for Norman’s Fourth Fest!

The City of Norman’s Independence Day celebration has been a staple in the community for years and the tradition will continue this July 4th beginning at 5 p.m. There will be food trucks, family yard games, live music, and a new area where individuals 21 and up may enjoy local beer from community breweries. Let freedom ring underneath the biggest fireworks show in the state, beginning just before 10 p.m.!

Hypnotik will kick off the evening at 5:30 p.m. with Motown favorites, Top 40 hits from a range of eras, and more. Norman’s own Hosty will follow – the favorite one man band! – at 7 p.m. Cover band Drive will bring high energy to round out and show and usher in the fireworks at 8:30 p.m.

Attendance is free and festival goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Residents can tune into KGOU, 106.3 FM Norman, starting at 7 p.m. to hear bands and the choreographed fireworks show! The fireworks will also be streamed lived on the Norman Parks & Recreation Facebook page for those who cannot attend.

Public parking at Reaves Park will be available in the north parking lot on East Timberdell Road; the west lot along South Jenkins Avenue; and the lot South of the Kids Space Playground. Accessible parking is also available in each lot. There are additional accessible spots available on the road adjacent to the Kid Space Playground.

Westwood Family Aquatic Center will host a Red, White, and Blue swim to keep you cool from noon-6 p.m. at 1017 Fairway Drive. The cost is $7 and is free to season pass holders and children under 3. There will be family-friendly games every hour and other exciting amenities of Westwood will also be available to patrons.

Learn more at NormanParks.com.

REMINDER: City of Norman Administrative Offices will be closed 7/4/22. Learn more here.

###

Comments / 1

Related
KOCO

Fourth of July fireworks shows, celebrations across Oklahoma

It’s almost the Fourth of July, meaning cities and towns across Oklahoma are ready to celebrate the Red, White and Blue!. Here’s a roundup of fireworks shows and activities you should check out across Oklahoma. Red, White and Boom at Scissortail Park. Scissortail Park in Oklahoma City. 8...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma State Fair announces concert lineup for 2022 fair

OKLAHOMA CITY — Organizers of the Oklahoma State Fair announced the concert lineup for 2022. The fair starts Sept. 15 and runs through Sept. 25 in Oklahoma City. Performers include Tracy Lawrence, Midnight Star and Blue Öyster Cult. All concerts will take place on the Chickasaw Country Entertainment...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks Recreation#Independence Day#Beer#Festival#Localevent#Local Life#Drive#Kgou
okcfox.com

Pet Pal of the Week: Meet Jack

The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is above capacity and sending out an SOS. Dozens of pets are looking for their furever home, adopt or foster one of our furry friends today. Find them at 2811 SE 29th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73129. Their number is (405) 297-3100. And visit okc.gov/animal-welfare...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

List Of July 4 Weekend Celebrations Across The OKC Metro

Here is a continuing list of July 4 weekend celebrations around Oklahoma City and the metro. Edmond's LibertyFest is set for Monday, July 4. Their fireworks display gets going at 9:30 p.m. at E.C. Hafer Park. Frontier City. Experience rides and firework shows all weekend. From July 2-4. Moore. The...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
visitokc.com

Food Trucks in OKC

Food trucks tend to fulfill one of two purposes: as a means to get a business started or as an extension of a brick and mortar. The latter includes delicious options like Big Truck Tacos and The Fried Taco, but we’d like to highlight some of the food-truck-only options in Oklahoma City. Many of these can regularly be found in and around downtown, especially in places like Scissortail Park, Lively Beerworks and Stonecloud Brewing Company.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

New event at Libertyfest hoping to draw a crowd

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — For 50 years of Libertyfest, different events have come and gone. But this year a new event is catering to both the early birds and exercise enthusiasts in and around the City of Edmond. FOX 25’s Adam King found out this is an event that...
OKC VeloCity

Q&A with Bar K's Dave Hensley: 'So many things happening'

Editor’s note: Bar K, the first private development in the Boathouse District, recently began construction of their unique dog park, bar, restaurant and event space concept on three acres near the Oklahoma River alongside the Whitewater Center. Greater OKC Chamber members Rose Rock Development Partners and Pivot Project are co-developing the project, with Chamber member Miller-Tippens Construction constructing and Chamber member Oklahoma State Bank financing. Founding partner David Hensley graciously sat down with VeloCityOKC for a quick update on the project.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Smart meters to be installed in Edmond over the summer

EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — After being approved three years ago, Smart Choice is officially coming to Edmond. In Oct. 2019, the Edmond City Council approved full implementation of Smart Choice, an initiative to install smart meters in both residential and commercial properties. The City of Edmond says the installation...
city-sentinel.com

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, along with 50 other leaders, signs the Global Declaration of Mayors for Democracy

OKLAHOMA CITY —The German Marshall Fund recently announced that 51 mayors from five continents, including Mayor David Holt of Oklahoma City, have partnered to advance a Global Declaration of Mayors for Democracy. The declaration was created in a collaboration with the Global Parliament of Mayors, GMF Cities, and the Pact of Free Cities.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma City To Get First Bus Rapid Transit System

Public transportation is getting a facelift in Oklahoma City. The city is planning on improvements to its transit system. “The busses take a really long time, in my opinion,” Christopher Mitchell said. “Like, right now, they're taking a while to get over here.”. Mitchell is one of many...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
oklahomawatch.org

Oklahoma Voters’ Advice For State Leaders: ‘I Don’t Think They’re Working Fast Enough’

Oklahoma voters had plenty of advice for elected leaders Tuesday. On election day, Oklahoma Watch reporters asked voters how well they were being represented by elected leaders and what else they wanted state officials to know. Here is a representative sampling of perspectives from voters interviewed in Arcadia, El Reno, Luther, Moore, various sections of Oklahoma City and Tahlequah:
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy