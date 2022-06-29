Celebrate independence at Norman’s 2022 Fourth Fest!

The Parks & Recreation Department invites the entire community out to Reaves Park, 2501 Jenkins Avenue, for Norman’s Fourth Fest!

The City of Norman’s Independence Day celebration has been a staple in the community for years and the tradition will continue this July 4th beginning at 5 p.m. There will be food trucks, family yard games, live music, and a new area where individuals 21 and up may enjoy local beer from community breweries. Let freedom ring underneath the biggest fireworks show in the state, beginning just before 10 p.m.!

Hypnotik will kick off the evening at 5:30 p.m. with Motown favorites, Top 40 hits from a range of eras, and more. Norman’s own Hosty will follow – the favorite one man band! – at 7 p.m. Cover band Drive will bring high energy to round out and show and usher in the fireworks at 8:30 p.m.

Attendance is free and festival goers are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. Residents can tune into KGOU, 106.3 FM Norman, starting at 7 p.m. to hear bands and the choreographed fireworks show! The fireworks will also be streamed lived on the Norman Parks & Recreation Facebook page for those who cannot attend.

Public parking at Reaves Park will be available in the north parking lot on East Timberdell Road; the west lot along South Jenkins Avenue; and the lot South of the Kids Space Playground. Accessible parking is also available in each lot. There are additional accessible spots available on the road adjacent to the Kid Space Playground.

Westwood Family Aquatic Center will host a Red, White, and Blue swim to keep you cool from noon-6 p.m. at 1017 Fairway Drive. The cost is $7 and is free to season pass holders and children under 3. There will be family-friendly games every hour and other exciting amenities of Westwood will also be available to patrons.

Learn more at NormanParks.com.

REMINDER: City of Norman Administrative Offices will be closed 7/4/22. Learn more here.

