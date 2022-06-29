baby neck float

Related
A 26-year-old used 'every single penny' in her checking account to pay for an $800 abortion in college — and she credits it with her success today
Jessy Rosales got an abortion at 20 while she was in college. She used "every single penny" in her checking account to pay for the $800 procedure. Now 26, Rosales is financially stable living in Los Angeles with a career she loves. When she was a 20-year-old college student, Jessy...
The Youngest Mother in the World Gave Birth at the Age of 5
Lina Medina after giving birth in 1939Rare Historical Photos. Lina Medina Marcela has been holding the title of the youngest mother in the world for the past 83 years. She gave birth in 1939 when she was only 5 years old and it came as a surprise to the whole world because at the time no one understood how this was possible from a scientific point of view.
Woman shamed for breaking baby daughter’s legs when bringing her casted into public
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. One of my worst memories of parenting was the day I brought my baby daughter to the Department of Motor Vehicles to register my car and I practically shamed out the door.
Minnesotans Can Now Legally Buy THC Edibles, But There’s A Big Problem
Edible products will be regulated by the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy and must have a label showing serving sizes, ingredients, and a warning to keep the product out of reach of children. In May, Gov. Tim Walz (D) signed the large-scale legislation that included provisions that provide permanent protections to...
