Lubbock, TX

Can you use apple cider vinegar for dogs? We asked 2 veterinarians

By Emilia Benton
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple cider vinegar is increasing in trendiness by the day, available in various forms like gummies to potentially help with things like bloating and shampoos to reveal healthier hair. It’s no surprise that pets are getting in on the action, too. But while ACV has been rumored to...

The Dogington Post

Tips On Washing Your Dog Properly

How often your dog takes a bath may vary, but it is a good idea to bathe your dog at least once every two to three months. Unfortunately, taking a bath can be stressful for your dog. From the sound of running water affecting their sensitive hearing to their bottled-up nervous energy triggered by baths, many factors can influence why they don’t like it. You become stressed when they become stressed, and cleaning them seems impossible. Here are some tips on how you can help your dog feel comfortable in the bath!
PETS
SHAPE

Dark Armpit Causes and Treatments, According to Dermatologists

Finding dark patches of skin on your armpits is super common and often not all that noticeable. But many people who experience darkness in their underarm region (🙋🏻‍♀️) will tell you that it can still be a source of insecurity, especially as the weather gets warmer and tops become smaller.
SKIN CARE
In Style

Shoppers With Thinning Hair Say This Shampoo Makes Their Strands Feel Fuller — and It's on Sale

Mark your calendars: Amazon Prime Day 2022 is returning this summer, as the shopping giant recently announced, landing on July 12 and 13. Prime Day always means mega-sales on hundreds of products, but the run-up of deals is often just as alluring. Take Pura D'Or's Concentrated Biotin Shampoo: the powerful formula shoppers call a gift for thinning strands, is currently over 30 percent off.
HAIR CARE
PopSugar

What Salicylic Acid Can Do For Your Scalp

Salicylic acid is a beta-hydroxy acid most commonly used to unclog pores. Salicylic acid can also be beneficial when used on the scalp. We spoke with a board-certified dermatologist to break down what you need to know and suggest products. You may already know of salicylic acid's skin-saving powers: the...
SKIN CARE
Jennifer Bonn

When your dog is afraid of storms

We had a ninety-pound dog who used to try to wedge himself under the sofa when we had a thunderstorm. What made it worse was he could sense the storm was coming before the first thunderclap or lightning strike. The shaking, whining, and panting was hard to watch. The only way to calm him down was to let him lie on you, (did I mention how big he was?) while you petted and spoke to him.
Medical News Today

Midfoot arthritis: Symptoms and treatment

Midfoot arthritis is joint inflammation that impacts the middle of the foot. It can cause stiffness and pain. For some, it may cause difficulty walking. People can develop midfoot arthritis for various reasons. It may occur due to osteoarthritis, which is the result of wear and tear. Other conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), may also cause it. RA occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissue in the joints.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
PetsRadar

Tramadol for dogs: Vet's guide to uses, side effects and dosage

Tramadol for dogs is one of a number of medications used to treat pain in dogs. In some cases, tramadol is used for the short-term control of acute pain. For example, your veterinarian may send home tramadol, in combination with other drugs, to control post-surgical pain. More often, however, tramadol is used to treat chronic pain, such as osteoarthritis, hip dysplasia, and other orthopedic conditions.
PETS
shefinds

How Many Skincare Products Should You Really Be Using? We Asked A Dermatologist

Dr. Marisa Garshick , NYC board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology authored this story. When it comes to a skincare routine, the basics include a cleanser to help eliminate build up of oil and dirt on the skin, a moisturizer to boost hydration and protect the skin barrier, as well as sunscreen to protect the skin from sun damage. Moisturizing products can be in the form of creams, lotions, serums or masks. Additionally, it can be helpful to incorporate antioxidants to help brighten the skin and protect against free radical damage, retinoids to help with signs of skin aging, and exfoliants to eliminate dead skin cells. A toner is a helpful addition as it helps to deliver other active ingredients but can also be used to help prime the skin for the remainder of the routine. When considering different products to incorporate, some may be used daily while others may be best to use 1-2 times per week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Medical News Today

Can nebulizing hydrogen peroxide treat COPD?

There is not enough scientific evidence to support the use of nebulizing hydrogen peroxide as a treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and it may have dangerous side effects. Some online sources declare that nebulizing hydrogen peroxide can kill viruses in the lungs. However, there is currently not enough...
HEALTH
Medical News Today

Collagen vs. biotin for the skin and hair

Collagen is a protein and component in connective tissue in the body, while biotin is a vitamin. Both play important roles in the health of the skin and hair, but it is unclear if either is objectively more helpful for improving their appearance. suggests that taking a collagen supplement may...
SKIN CARE
Inyerself

What are the Benefits of Walking Every Day?

Can you imagine packing your things and taking a stroll around the entire distance of the planet Earth? This would be the equivalent of 24,901 miles from start to finish. I can’t fathom walking this amount of distance, yet we accomplish this feat no less than five times throughout an average person's lifespan. In most cases, to achieve this number, you have to live to the ripe age of 80 and walk at least an average of 7500 steps per day, which we all statistically do. This brings us back to the 7500 step average, which I had written about in an earlier post.
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Health Benefits of Eggs

Because eggs are such a nutritious food, they deserve to be praised. Chances are you enjoy them from time to time. Let’s take a look at some of the benefits that eggs have to offer. Egg health benefits. Better diabetes control. Eggs have virtually no carbohydrate, which makes them...
NUTRITION
LiveScience

What do antioxidants do for your skin?

Selling cosmetics and supplements with ‘miracle’ anti-aging ingredients is the bread and butter of the beauty industry. And one look at the facial cream aisle will tell you how popular antioxidants have become in recent years. But is using antioxidants for your skin really as good as it's cracked up to be?
SKIN CARE

