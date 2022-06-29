Watch: Children’s orchestra turns flight delay into musical moment

You come to Nashville for the music, to hear a city not just see it. You come to Nashville for the sounds, to roll down a window, drive, and just listen. Nashville plays its own song, one that’s made up of the soft, staccato of Tennessee warblers on cool, dewy mornings; the clink of 8 AM coffee cups down on tables; the scratching of lyrics on notepads; Sunday choirs; Gospel groups; bluesy baritones; indie vocals seeping past open boutique doors; hurried steps of students from Belmont, Fisk, Vanderbilt; street singers; wandering soloists; tourists who try to sing along, off-pitch, on-pitch; tourists who just want to talk about music.
