Watch: Children’s orchestra turns flight delay into musical moment

Nashville, Tennessee is a wonderful place to visit and explore. Traveling here is such a fun experience, because there are live music venues, great food, and many things to do. But traveling here for the 4th of July is also a fun summertime activity. There will be a lot of fun activities to do in Nashville this year, and the city puts on their own special celebration. We will look at a few fun to do events happening in Nashville.

4 DAYS AGO