How often your dog takes a bath may vary, but it is a good idea to bathe your dog at least once every two to three months. Unfortunately, taking a bath can be stressful for your dog. From the sound of running water affecting their sensitive hearing to their bottled-up nervous energy triggered by baths, many factors can influence why they don’t like it. You become stressed when they become stressed, and cleaning them seems impossible. Here are some tips on how you can help your dog feel comfortable in the bath!

