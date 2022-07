NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Willows apartment complex in New Orleans East has stepped up security measures after residents told us they were terrified to live there. Last week, three murders happened at the complex in less than 24 hours. Both shootings happened in the complex on Lawrence Road. The first happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday and left two people dead. The second happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday and left another person dead.

