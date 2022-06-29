Celebrating the Arts at Scranton Library

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — This is the 10th year for the Peach Music Festival, and we caught up with concertgoers who arrived early for the four days of camping and concerts. The festival draws thousands of people from all over the country. Many arrived early at the offsite parking lot in Moosic. Some folks say you have to make sure you've got everything you need, especially if you're camping on the mountain all weekend. We found lots of people dragging wagons filled with tents, coolers, and the essentials waiting to be bussed up to the event.

