Scranton, PA

Celebrating the Arts at Scranton Library

 3 days ago

Shoreline Arts Alliance held a Celebration of the Arts on...

Newswatch 16

Peach Music Festival begins in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — This is the 10th year for the Peach Music Festival, and we caught up with concertgoers who arrived early for the four days of camping and concerts. The festival draws thousands of people from all over the country. Many arrived early at the offsite parking lot in Moosic. Some folks say you have to make sure you've got everything you need, especially if you're camping on the mountain all weekend. We found lots of people dragging wagons filled with tents, coolers, and the essentials waiting to be bussed up to the event.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Times News

The Pyramid to permanently close its doors this evening

A popular fitness center in Lehighton will permanently close its doors as of this evening. The Pyramid, at 230 Ochre St., will end its decadelong stint at 9 o’clock. Alyssa Spotts posted the following message on The Pyramid’s Facebook page June 2. “In my nine years of employment...
LEHIGHTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Seventy years of Luzerne County's Garden Drive-In

HUNLOCK CREEK, Pa. — Framed newspaper clippings lining the walls at the Garden Drive-In help tell the story of a Luzerne County institution. Through storms, changing technology, and generations of customers, this place has survived 70 years in business. Stephen Zelenak and Ian Bell are the latest duo to...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
City
Scranton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Scranton, PA
Entertainment
Newswatch 16

Meals on Wheels location hoping for new clients

KINGSTON, Pa. — The staff at Meals on Wheels of Wyoming Valley are hoping to reach more people in need who might not even realize they're eligible. Seventy-five meals were prepared fresh Thursday morning and ready to get delivered to 75 people who need them. But the staff said they can handle more.
KINGSTON, PA
pahomepage.com

PA live! 7.1.2022 Scranton Shakes

Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.1.22 (11AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 7.1.22 (4:30 AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 6.30.22 (11 AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 6.30.22 (4:30AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 6/29. Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 6.29.22 (11AM) Your Eyewitness Weather Forecast 6.29.22 (4:30AM) Eyewitness Weather Webcast 6.28.2022 11PM. Eyewitness Weather...
SCRANTON, PA
skooknews.com

PrimoHoagies Officially Opens in Schuylkill County

PrimoHoagies opened their new location in Saint Clair on Tuesday. The location officially opened with a ribbon cutting on Tuesday morning with the first 100 customers receiving a free hoagie. PrimoHoagies, known for its gourmet hoagies with high-quality meats and cheeses piled high on fresh-baked rolls. The franchise location is...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
rock107.com

THE 4X4, FOUR DAY, 4 PLAY, 4TH OF JULY WEEKEND!

THE 4X4, FOUR DAY, 4 PLAY, 4TH OF JULY WEEKEND! Celebrating the 4 Day Weekend. Rock 107 brings you THE 4 by 4, 4-PLAY, 4 day, 4TH OF JULY WEEKEND!. All Weekend long, we’re doing four-song blocks from some of the founding fathers of Classic Rock. And we’re dishing...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WBRE

Grand opening of new Sheetz location in Luzerne County

LARKSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A new Sheetz location in Luzerne County had its grand opening on Wednesday. The new location is on Route 11 in Larksville and it is store number 734 for Sheetz. The grand opening was an event to behold. There were giveaways and places for people to donate non-perishable food items to […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Pro-voter block party held in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A party in downtown Wilkes-Barre was all about making sure everyone hits the polls this November. In This Together NEPA and Action Together NEPA held a pro-voter block party at the River Commons Tuesday night. The coalition behind the party says it's all meant to make...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Talkback 16: Pittston's Water Street Bridge

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In this Talkback 16, the tale of two bridges continues in Luzerne County and the Talkback callers have a lot to say. But first, one caller shares how you can lower gas prices. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback Feedback. Check it out on YouTube.
PITTSTON, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: June 29, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, the Lackawanna Trail was formally opened at noon today, marking the completion of one of the greatest highways in the world. 4,000 people watched as the governors of New York State and Pennsylvania met at...
PennLive.com

Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in Lancaster reopening while Schuylkill County store will close

A Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in Lancaster will reopen on Friday, July 1, while another one in Ashland, Schuylkill County, will close temporarily on Monday, July 4. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board said the Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 252 N. Queen St., Lancaster, will reopen for business at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 1. Hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Widespread water main break in East Stroudsburg

EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A water main break is impacting residents in one section of East Stroudsburg Thursday. According to the East Stroudsburg Department of Public Works (DPW), the main break is at the intersection of Brodhead Avenue and Centre Street, and it’s a 10-inch break. A neighbor told Eyewitness News he noticed […]
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
skooknews.com

Cigar Shop Burglarized Again in Hometown

A Cigar Shop in Hometown was burglarized a second time in just as many months. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville, on the morning of Tuesday, June 28th, 2022, around 3:10am, someone used a rock to shatter the glass door in the rear of the Cigar Box at 200 Claremont Avenue in Hometown, Rush Township.
FRACKVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Large commotion overnight in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — People in part of Scranton were woken up overnight by a big police presence. We're still waiting to hear what exactly happened here on North Main Avenue. Authorities did say one person was taken to the hospital. Our crew found several roads around North Main avenue...
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Homes destroyed by flames aside golf course in Wyoming County

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A frightening scene at Stone Hedge Golf Course outside Tunkhannock around 2:45 p.m as dark plumes of smoke rose above the greens. "A guy was checking in for a tournament here, came right up to me and said, 'hey, we're going to have to cancel this tournament because the condos are on fire," said Adam Charles, Stone Hedge Golf Professional.
WYOMING COUNTY, PA

