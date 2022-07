CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The public will be given the opportunity to pay their last respects to Hershel “Woody” Williams this weekend, according to a press release. Williams, who was the nation’s last living Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, will be honored with a procession from Huntington to the state Capitol Complex in Charleston Saturday morning.

