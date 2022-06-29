ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Ford Stock Drop to Be Reversed by New F-150 Lightning

By Douglas A. McIntyre
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Oav5O_0gPcb3q300 Ford’s stock has dropped over 40% so far this year. That is about the same as General Motors shares and somewhat less than the 33% fall-off Tesla has seen. Among the reasons for the decline are the lingering supply chain problems and a recession that already may have started.

Ford has not been as swift to the markets with its F-150 Lightning as investors would like. Ford’s electric pickup should dominate its potentially huge sector of the market and stake a position rivals may not be able to undercut. Ford has millions of F-150s already in the market. Consumers who want to switch to electric vehicles (EVs) will be driven by product loyalty. That means Ford has a huge built-in market. The Lightning has a reasonable base price of less than $40,000 and qualifies for a possible federal tax credit.

The market for electric pickups in the United States almost certainly will reach millions a year in a few years. A consumer move into EVs may be helped by high gas prices, which will not go away this year or next.

Ford has been damaged by worries that the launch of all EVs will be hurt by supply chain hurdles. While this is true, the success of the new F-150 Lightning may be delayed, but not undercut.
ALSO READ: The Most Overpriced Used Cars in the US
Ford’s shares have long depended on the success of the F-150, and that will not end. The Lightning is why the stock price will turn around.

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 4

Related
TheStreet

GM Pulls Out a Surprise that Tesla, Mercedes And Lucid Won't Like

On May 16, 1956, President Dwight D. Eisenhower officially opened the GM (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report Technical Center in Warren, Michigan in a nationally television ceremony. At that time, the facility was the largest corporate building project in the world, costing more than $125 million and Life...
WARREN, MI
TheStreet

Tesla Has a New Rival on the Rise

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report completely dominates the electric vehicle market. The figures are there to show that in the United States, Elon Musk's company is unrivaled. Its market cap of $763.66 billion at the time of writing is pretty much uncharted waters for automakers. GM (GM) -...
BUSINESS
Observer

Gas Prices Are Surging But the Cost of Owning Electric Vehicles Is Rising Even Faster

With oil at its highest prices in years, driving a gas-powered car is increasingly expensive. But while going electric might seem like a logical alternative for motorists, it’s by no means more economical. From Tesla and Lucid to General Motors and Ford, automakers across the spectrum are hiking up prices for their most popular electric vehicles at an unprecedented pace. Most of these companies cite surging raw material costs as a primary reason, but there is also an element of capitalizing on a growing appetite for EVs—at least among those who can afford them.
TRAFFIC
TheStreet

Volkswagen Is Coming for Tesla's Throne

The fight for the future begins on Monday. Volkswagen (VWAGY) - Get Volkswagen AG ADR Report is launching a new weapon in its war with Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report for world electric vehicle domination. The German automaker is slated to digitally debut the pre-production concept of its...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Financial Advisors#Ford Pickups#Stock#Vehicles#Ford Stock Drop
thecentersquare.com

California EV fire casts doubt on 'green' energy claims

(The Center Square) – When an electric vehicle caught fire in California, emergency services dumped 4,500 gallons of water on it. Critics say the example explains how EVs can harm the environment. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District posted on Facebook on June 11 the Tesla caught ablaze three weeks...
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Electric Car With the Longest Range

The first electric cars were invented in the 1830s, and by the late 19th century were setting land speed records (the fastest exceeded 65 miles per hour) and were being used as taxis in the US and the UK. At one point in the early 1900s, there were as many as nine electric car manufacturers […]
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Saarlouis Assembly Plant To Stop Making Vehicles In 2025

Ford is in the midst of a major electrification push, one that includes the automaker’s European division rolling out seven new EVs by 2024 as it aims to convert its entire passenger vehicle lineup to EVs by 2030 or sooner. This transition also means that FoMoCo is looking at its current production facilities and considering a handful of changes for the future. As Ford Authority reported in January, those moves were previously rumored to include closing the Ford Saarlouis Assembly plant in Germany and the Valencia Body and Assembly Plant in Spain. Now, the Ford Saarlouis Assembly plant is indeed slated to stop producing vehicles in 2025, according to Automotive News.
The Independent

Jeff Bezos’ $500m superyacht stuck after firm decides against dismantling historic Dutch bridge, says report

Jeff Bezos’ $500m superyacht is stuck after the Dutch firm building it decided against dismantling a historic Rotterdam bridge following a public backlash and threats of an egg-throwing protest, says a report.The billionaire Amazon founder had offered to pay for the middle section of the decommissioned Koningshavenbrug to be removed so that his monster 412ft sailing yacht, which is named Y721, could reach the ocean from its shipyard.The yacht, currently the second-largest in the world, cannot get under the “De Hef” bridge without the modification taking place. But the plan has now been cancelled by manufacturer Oceanco after the...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
The Verge

Construction begins on ‘Mammoth’ direct air capture plant

Swiss climate tech company Climeworks announced yesterday that it has broken ground on its biggest facility yet for capturing carbon dioxide from the air. The new Direct Air Capture (DAC) plant, named Mammoth, will significantly scale up the company’s operations in Hellisheiði, Iceland. That’s where Climeworks built Orca,...
electrek.co

Here’s why Bloomberg thinks Volkswagen’s EV sales will overtake Tesla’s by 2024

According to a comprehensive report published this morning by research firm Bloomberg Intelligence, Tesla will hold its global crown for EV sales for the next 18 months but will then be usurped by Volkswagen electric vehicles. The full BEV outlook report predicts that many legacy automakers will lag in sales through 2025, but Volkswagen is on track to overtake Tesla’s production volume by 2024.
ECONOMY
hypebeast.com

Germany Refuses to Follow European Ban on New Combustion Engine Vehicles From 2035

To further its efforts in increasing sustainability and reducing carbon emissions, legislators in the European Commission recently proposed a target to cut all CO2 emissions from new cars starting from 2035, effectively banning the production and sale of new internal combustion engine vehicles. However, it now seems that the law will be met with strong resistance, with Germany expressing a refusal to agree with the proposed regulation.
CARS
Motor1.com

US Auto Sales Plunge In Q2 Except Chrysler, Which Jumped 95 Percent

As the United States heads into a holiday weekend, automakers are announcing sales numbers for the second quarter of 2022. As of this post on July 1, we are still awaiting information from Ford, General Motors, and a few others. The figures we do have paint a bleak picture, save for one very unexpected number from Chrysler.
ECONOMY
The Independent

How long does an electric vehicle’s battery last?

Electric vehicles (EVs) clearly represent the future of motoring as the world fights to address the climate crisis and makes the transition towards greener technology and more sustainable sources of power.But switching away from the traditional internal combustion engine, run on the burning of petrol and diesel fuel, might feel like a drastic leap to some after a century of auto culture and the battery technology on which EVs rely has been greeted with a degree of scepticism in some quarters.In the interest of dispelling some popular misconceptions, here is a brief introduction to how EV batteries actually work.Rather than...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Only 1 Hybrid Gets Over 130 MPG Equivalent

This remarkable plug-in hybrid vehicle is capable of going over 640 miles on a single tank of fuel thanks to its electric assistance and efficiency. The post Only 1 Hybrid Gets Over 130 MPG Equivalent appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CARS
US News and World Report

GM Outsells Toyota in Q2 as Inventory Shortages Linger

(Reuters) - General Motors Co surpassed Toyota Motor Corp in second-quarter U.S. car sales, data on Friday showed, even as persistent chip shortages and supply-chain disruptions crimped automakers' ability to meet pent-up demand. GM, which lost its crown as the U.S. sales leader last year for the first time since...
rigzone.com

Oil Refiner to Halt Diesel Loadings After Lightning Hit

Germany’s Bayernoil GmbH, which operates an oil refining complex in the south of the country, plans to halt deliveries of diesel and heating oil to customers from Thursday after a lightning strike, according to two people familiar with the matter. The restrictions will be in place for several days...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

120K+
Followers
84K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy