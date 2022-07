Fans of Love Island have expressed their delight at the return of the heart rate challenge, as the Islanders battled to raise the pulses of their significant others. On Tuesday night’s (28 June) edition of the hit dating show, the contestants dressed up in a series of revealing outfits before dancing on members of the opposite sex. A staple of the show, like the much-awaited Casa Amor, the heart rate challenge often provides drama.An example from this episode includes Tasha being disappointed that her partner Andrew had his heart raised most by Danica, and not her. Elsewhere, real-world exes...

TV SHOWS ・ 3 DAYS AGO