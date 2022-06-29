Campbell County’s Remar Pitter Joins UW Track Program

To say that Thunder Basin’s Cena Carlson was surprised might be an understatement. The sophomore forward was recently honored as the 2021-22 Gatorade Wyoming Girls Soccer Player of the Year. WyoPreps’ David Settle had an opportunity to visit with Carlson. You can watch the full video interview at the...
The track season is in the books but you can bet these athletes are reflecting on what transpired, good or bad. The weather conditions weren't great but the athletes just rolled along so give a lot of credit to them. We have a large collection of photos focusing on the...
CASPER, Wyo. — Areas of Wyoming could see thunderstorms starting Thursday, with a chance for storms to continue over the Independence Day weekend and into the middle of next week, according to forecasts from National Weather Service offices in Riverton and Cheyenne. Rain showers are expected in southeast Wyoming...
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Northeastern Wyoming counties, including Campbell, are under a severe thunderstorm watch this evening that could include large hail, the National Weather Service reports. The NWS Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma reported that the watch is in effect until 10 p.m. MDT for Campbell, Goshen, Weston, Converse,...
The Supreme Court’s overturning of the landmark opinion on Roe v. Wade set off protests throughout Wyoming where abortion could become illegal in as little as 30 days. A sizable gathering on town square was noted Friday afternoon as commuters honked in approval of the grassroots effort. At least...
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A lightning-caused wildfire in northern Colorado near the Wyoming border has spread to around 150 acres of land as of Tuesday afternoon, authorities are reporting. Named the Halligan Fire by emergency crews, the blaze — located near the Halligan Reservoir in northern Larimer County, Colorado —...
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After more than two years of being closed, the popular Cheyenne Dairy Queen’s lobby has finally reopened, its owner told Cowboy State Daily on Thursday. While a fast food restaurant reopening its lobby might not be interesting or newsworthy to...
It looks like Mother Nature may be planning her own fireworks this Fourth of July weekend, as southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle are expected to see scattered thunderstorms every afternoon. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says there will be an isolated chance for storms to become strong to...
If a recent week-long Townsquare Media of Cheyenne online poll is any indication, the August 16 GOP Primary Election for Laramie County Sheriff could be a real cliffhanger. Voting on our online poll ended this morning, and showed Captain Don Hollingshead of the Laramie County Sheriff's Office edging former Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak by four votes out of a total of 734 votes cast.
Opponents of Wyoming's Trigger Abortion Ban will rally in front of the Wyoming Capitol Building in Cheyenne this evening [June 30] from 6-8 p.m. The rally follows the U.S. Supreme Court ruling last Friday overturning the 1973 Roe V. Wade decision. Wyoming lawmakers earlier this year passed House Bill 92, which leads to outlawing most abortions in the state in the wake of such a Supreme Court decision.
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Election season is well underway and County 17 has sent a list of questions to each candidate who has filed to run for a municipal office. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of the people behind the names on the ballot. All candidate responses submitted to County 17 are republished as they are received.
It's always sad to see a business in our community go. You develop feelings and memories from each interaction you have with the business, the business owner, and whatever service you would get from them. In the case of La Fleur Florist in Cheyenne, it's not so much a sad...
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted through June 25. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Roger D. Gilliam...
There have been tentative talks since this past fall of a new McDonald's location making its way to the capital city in Wyoming. The plans for the new spot happen to be at a very popular spot that sees lots of traffic daily in south Cheyenne. According to local blogger...
Due to a worsening canal breach a mile west of Lingle, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Flash Flood Emergency for the area until 4 p.m. Friday. Flash Flood Statement National Weather Service Cheyenne WY 1051 AM MDT Fri Jul 1 2022 WYC015-012200- /O.CON.KCYS.FF.W.0001.000000T0000Z-220701T2200Z/ /00000.3.DM.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Goshen WY- 1051 AM MDT Fri Jul 1 2022 ...FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY FOR LINGLE... ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FAILURE OF INTERSTATE CANAL REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL GOSHEN COUNTY... At 1051 AM MDT, Whalen Dam operator reported that flow through the breach in the Interstate Canal would begin to recede after 2PM MDT. At 1000 AM, Goshen County Emergency Management reported worsening flooding due to the breach 1 mile west of Lingle. This is a FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for Lingle. This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding from a levee failure. SOURCE...Emergency Management reported. IMPACT...This is a PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION. SEEK HIGHER GROUND NOW! IMMEDIATE EVACUATION for areas near the levee break. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Lingle. Highway 26 west of Lingle. This includes the following streams and drainages... Boyee Draw, Interstate Canal, Rawhide Creek, Willy Draw and North Platte River. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Move to higher ground now! This is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order. If you are in low lying areas along the Interstate Canal you should move to higher ground immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely.
A Campbell County man is recovering in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, after being shot by Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputies. According to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, sometime after 8:30am on Tuesday (June 28th), deputies responded to a residence north of the Gillette city limits, for a report of a family fight.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Ellisyn Klindt responded to the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v Wade by organizing a protest in Gillette. The group of about 75 people met Thursday at City Park and took Gillette Avenue to Second Street to Douglas Highway to Boxelder Road to 4-J Road and then proceeded east to return to City Park, Klindt’s mom, Randean, said.
We are smack dab in the heart of summer. We've made it. Make the most of it. It's also the 4th of July weekend, so there is no lack of events going on this weekend. We're about to be star spangle bannered and ready to go with fireworks, 5ks, live music, and more all weekend long. Let's go!
