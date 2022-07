On the Crimson Lights patio, Nikki hopes Victor is right and his plan will work. He gets a text from the pilot and informs his wife and Nick that Victoria is flying back to town alone. Nick suggests they not get over-excited about this. Billy wanders in and wonders why they are all looking so serious. Victor sneers at him and the “trivial crap” he’s mentally mired in for his “stupid podcast.” Billy smugly tells them he’s happy that Victoria is finally breaking free of the man who has been pulling her strings since she was in diapers. Nick tells Billy this is a family matter and directs him out.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 21 HOURS AGO