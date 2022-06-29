ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert Digital Newsroom

Gilbert, Arizona
Gilbert, Arizona
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=102ynl_0gPcDdP800

Gilbert is excited to name Assistant Chief Rob Duggan as the Town’s next Fire Chief. Chief Duggan is a 23-year veteran of the Gilbert Fire & Rescue Department (GFRD) and holds over 30 years of public safety experience.

“After a competitive national recruitment and multi-faceted interview process, I am pleased to share we have selected Rob Duggan as Gilbert’s next fire chief,” said Town Manager Patrick Banger. “Chief Duggan has dedicated his career to the Gilbert community and we’re looking forward to having him continue to serve in this new leadership role.”

For the past seven years, Chief Duggan served as an Assistant Fire Chief where he most recently oversaw the Data & Technology, Employee Wellness, Fire Resource, Community Risk Reduction, Fire Prevention, and Training divisions. In this role, he focused on building relationships, driving positive change, and facilitating leading-edge innovation in the fire service. Chief Duggan was the fire department liaison for the Gilbert Public Safety Memorial and 9/11 Memorial. He was also instrumental in developing and empowering GFRD’s Employee Wellness Division and the Gilbert Public Safety Training Facility.

“After 23 years of service with the Gilbert Fire & Rescue Department, I’m dedicated to continuing the legacy established by our three prior fire chiefs to ensure the safety of the community and our members,” said Chief Duggan. “My vision and goals for the department are to maintain the effectiveness and efficiency of the organization, create a culture of innovation and pathways to innovate, and ensure we are the destination fire department by allowing our people to feel safe, valued, and have opportunities to thrive.”

Prior to his time with GFRD, Chief Duggan was a member of the Casa Grande and Rincon Valley Fire Departments. He grew up in Moon Valley and is a proud graduate of the University of Arizona where he majored in Microbiology. He recently received his Master’s in Public Administration from Park University and his Executive Fire Officer credential from the National Fire Academy.

Chief Duggan and his wife Sally have been residents of Gilbert since 2002, where they raised their daughter Maddie.

Chief Duggan was confirmed by the Gilbert Town Council on Tuesday, June 28. His first day as Gilbert’s Fire Chief will be July 11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Gilbert, AZ
Government
City
Gilbert, AZ
City
Casa Grande, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Fire Academy#Veteran#The Data Technology#Fire Resource#Gfrd
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Gilbert, Arizona

Gilbert, Arizona

142
Followers
395
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Gilbert is a town in Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, located southeast of Phoenix within the city's metropolitan area. Once known as the "Hay Shipping Capital of the World", it is the sixth-largest municipality in Arizona, and the fifth-largest in the Phoenix metro area. It covers an area of nearly 69 square miles (179 km2).

Comments / 0

Community Policy