Gilbert Digital Newsroom

Gilbert is excited to name Assistant Chief Rob Duggan as the Town’s next Fire Chief. Chief Duggan is a 23-year veteran of the Gilbert Fire & Rescue Department (GFRD) and holds over 30 years of public safety experience.

“After a competitive national recruitment and multi-faceted interview process, I am pleased to share we have selected Rob Duggan as Gilbert’s next fire chief,” said Town Manager Patrick Banger. “Chief Duggan has dedicated his career to the Gilbert community and we’re looking forward to having him continue to serve in this new leadership role.”

For the past seven years, Chief Duggan served as an Assistant Fire Chief where he most recently oversaw the Data & Technology, Employee Wellness, Fire Resource, Community Risk Reduction, Fire Prevention, and Training divisions. In this role, he focused on building relationships, driving positive change, and facilitating leading-edge innovation in the fire service. Chief Duggan was the fire department liaison for the Gilbert Public Safety Memorial and 9/11 Memorial. He was also instrumental in developing and empowering GFRD’s Employee Wellness Division and the Gilbert Public Safety Training Facility.

“After 23 years of service with the Gilbert Fire & Rescue Department, I’m dedicated to continuing the legacy established by our three prior fire chiefs to ensure the safety of the community and our members,” said Chief Duggan. “My vision and goals for the department are to maintain the effectiveness and efficiency of the organization, create a culture of innovation and pathways to innovate, and ensure we are the destination fire department by allowing our people to feel safe, valued, and have opportunities to thrive.”

Prior to his time with GFRD, Chief Duggan was a member of the Casa Grande and Rincon Valley Fire Departments. He grew up in Moon Valley and is a proud graduate of the University of Arizona where he majored in Microbiology. He recently received his Master’s in Public Administration from Park University and his Executive Fire Officer credential from the National Fire Academy.

Chief Duggan and his wife Sally have been residents of Gilbert since 2002, where they raised their daughter Maddie.

Chief Duggan was confirmed by the Gilbert Town Council on Tuesday, June 28. His first day as Gilbert’s Fire Chief will be July 11.