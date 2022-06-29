ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

The Most Stylish Color-Tinted Sunglasses for Summer

By Morgan Halberg
Observer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunglasses are surely one of the most important accessories of any summer wardrobe, and if you’re looking for new shades for the sunniest time of year, consider adding a pair with a pop of color to your sartorial routine. Sunglasses with color-tinted lenses have been rising in popularity as of late,...

observer.com

Comments / 0

Related
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunglasses#Motel#Lenses#Barcelona
shefinds

4 Super-Flattering Hairstyles For Women Over 50, According To Experts

This post has been updated since it was originally published on May 4, 2022. Hitting the big 5-0 is a huge accomplishment, and what better way to celebrate than amping up your hair with a new ‘do? We checked in with professional hair stylists to learn more about classic haircuts for anyone over 50 that are no less trendy, stylish or gorgeous and are designed to enhance your features.
HAIR CARE
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Stepped Out In These Flowy Pants Everyone Should Own This Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Known for her sophisticated and classy apparel, Meghan Markle always looks amazing. We love to see her dressed up, but our newest style inspo comes from one of her more casual looks. While celebrating her daughter’s first birthday, Markle wore the chicest striped linen pants. To say we’re obsessed is an understatement. Ideal for the season, we’re hurrying to add this summer staple to our wardrobe.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
HuffPost

19 Sandals From Amazon That'll Be Easy On Your Eyes And Your Feet

A pair of Birkenstock sandals that basically go with everything and will keep you both comfy and on-trend, day or night. A pair of colorful Tevas because ’90s fashion never really went out of style. A pair of elastic flat sandals with soft, crisscross straps that are way easier...
SHOPPING
Travel + Leisure

Travelers Are 'Absolutely in Love' With This $35 Amazon Jumpsuit With Pockets

Most of us have a particular outfit that's unofficially become our designated travel uniform. Regardless of your style, we imagine that this outfit is your go-to because it's made with comfortable materials, has functional features, including pockets, and can easily be worn throughout your trip thanks to its versatility. Don't have something like this in your closet? According to shoppers, the PrettyGarden Wrap Jumpsuit deserves a spot in every traveler's luggage because it meets all these criteria and more, and we think you'll want to add it to your travel wardrobe ASAP.
SHOPPING
Refinery29

The Best Pants To Travel In That Aren’t Leggings

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page. Whether you’re travelling by plane, train, or automobile,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
goodmorningamerica.com

The most comfortable shoes to wear to a wedding

Whether you are getting married or attending a wedding, comfortable shoes are a must. But with so many options out there how do you find the perfect pair?. "There are so many factors to take into account when choosing a shoe. First and foremost, they should be comfortable and you should feel confident in them," celebrity stylist Tanya Tamburin told "Good Morning America."
APPAREL
Glamour

The Best Hair Brush for Every Hair Type and Style, According to Pros

Some hair products are nonnegotiable. (See shampoo and conditioner.) But finding the best hair brush can be a game changer for your hair-care routine, allowing for easier styling, less frizz, and overall healthier hair. That said, finding the right hair brush for your hair type isn’t always so straightforward. Depending on the design and construction—whether it has boar bristles or nylon pins, for example—one can be better than another for brushing out a certain hair texture or creating a given hairstyle. We asked hairstylists to spill the deets (and their top picks) on the best hair brush for every situation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
In Style

Milky Nails Is the 2022 Update to a Timeless Neutral Manicure

From checkerboard patterns to rainbow French manicures, there are always a number of bold, bright nail art designs that go viral on TikTok and Instagram. However, if you prefer laidback, subtle manicures, some trends fall on the neutral spectrum, too. Enter milky nails, a manicure that's all about the polish...
SKIN CARE
latest-hairstyles.com

20 Amazing Partial Balayage Hairstyle Ideas

Partial balayage is a hair coloring technique where highlights are placed only on specific areas. It’s a free-form painting that creates a softer and more natural dimension in the hair. Changing the color of your locks is a process. Some shades are achievable during the first session, like chocolate,...
HAIR CARE
SFGate

You can get gorgeous blonde hair at home this summer — no bleach required

(BPT) - Sunshine and warm weather inspire many people to lighten their style, from the easy-breezy clothes they wear to the tone of their hair. Going blonde or bronde (brunette blonde) is in for summer 2022. Luckily there is an easy, affordable and quick way to achieve the perfect shade from the comfort of your home.
HAIR CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy