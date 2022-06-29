ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Video shows bison attacking family at Yellowstone National Park

By Nexstar Media Wire, Kiah Armstrong
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xuxiB_0gPbx8B700

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK ( KTVX ) – One man was taken to the hospital after he and his family were attacked by a bison at Yellowstone National Park Monday.

Video footage from parkgoer Rob Goodell shows the family extremely close to the bison near Giant Geyser at Old Faithful before he charges at them. What appears to be a family of four or five people, including a child, run in an effort to escape.

One person in the group, a 34-year-old Colorado man, was gored and sustained an arm injury, National Park officials say.

The injured man was taken to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by ambulance.

Warning: The video below may be difficult for some viewers to watch

Video courtesy of Rob Goodell

Goodell says prior to recording the video he had been following the bison for a while. He watched the situation unfold, and claims the man seen wearing a hat in the video approached the bison and got too close.

According to Goodell, the man who was pummeled was the first to get the bison riled up. The bison then went after the older couple because the child ran toward them.

Nation braces for miserable travel weekend as canceled flights stack up

Jeremy Shaw, a park manager at Utah’s Antelope Island, said people often get too close to bison. “They always want to get closer and closer for photos. But ultimately, any time there is a dangerous interaction with wildlife, it’s because the person got too close.”

This is the second reported incident in 2022 of a visitor getting too close to a bison, and the animal responding to the perceived threat by goring the individual.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

10 Illinois Campgrounds and State Parks to Visit This Summer

Summer has arrived and Illinois has a wide variety of campgrounds and state parks to visit amid the sunshine. Illinoisans can enjoy water views, walking and biking trails, and numerous sightseeing opportunities. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources manages many of the campgrounds and recommends making a reservation online before...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Accidents
State
Idaho State
State
Utah State
1440 WROK

7 Things Illinois Residents Need To Stop Setting In Their Fire Pits

A tragic accident that happened in Lena, Illinois is a very important reminder about safety around fire pits and bonfires. In mid-June, first responders were called to a home after an explosion and fire occurred. Two individuals were severely burned when a fuel barrel was placed onto a bonfire and exploded, according to WREX. Both victims were airlifted to a Wisconsin hospital for treatment, one of the died from her injuries.
LENA, IL
Awesome 92.3

Buc-ee’s Better Watch Out, Missouri & Illinois Have Wally’s

Have you ever heard of Wally's? I hadn't until I started road tripping back to Chicago and stumbled upon Wally's in a cornfield off of Interstate 55 in Pontiac, Illinois. I was intrigued by the gas station/monument to consumerism but just kept on trucking since I figured I could go several more exits before having to fill up my tank. When I saw Only In Your State talking about Wally's off of Interstate 44 in Fenton, well I knew I had to learn a little bit more about it.
PONTIAC, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Yellowstone Park#Bison#Streaming Video#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN Radio

Tracing illegal guns to their source, IL law enforcement unveil Crime Gun Connect

CHICAGO — A new “state-of-the-art online platform” was announced by state law enforcement leaders Wednesday with the goal of tracking down sources of illegal guns. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul joined Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly, along with other agency representatives and gun safety advocates, to unveil Crime Gun Connect, a new program which […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy