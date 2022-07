What’s old is new again in Greene County. Two locations that formerly housed Kroger grocery stores are getting a face lift. The White Hall and Carrollton Kroger locations closed last Spring. With the closing of the stores and the loss of Triple J Meats in Roodhouse; there is just two grocery stores in the county – Market on Main in Carrollton which opened in November, and Meehan’s IGA in Greenfield.

GREENE COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO