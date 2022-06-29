Allegis Group to expand Jacksonville office, create up to 500 new jobs

Allegis Group coming to Jax (Allegis Group)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Allegis Group has selected Jacksonville for an upcoming expansion and plans to add up to 500 jobs.

STORY: Record high calls-for-service for the month of June at Jacksonville Beach

The global talent solutions company is headquartered in Maryland with more than 500 locations around the world. Allegis Group’s network provides a range of talent solutions, attracting and retaining the best talent to advance any organization’s goals.

“My administration is committed to ensuring that Jacksonville is not only business-friendly but also talent-friendly,” said Mayor Lenny Curry. “Allegis Group will create jobs in our community and be a valuable resource to connect talent with opportunities throughout the region. I want to thank the City Council, JAXUSA Partnership and Allegis Group for their hard work in making this announcement possible.”

“Since Allegis Group’s founding, we have been passionate about creating opportunity – for our clients, our candidates and for our teams. We are grateful for our partnership with the city of Jacksonville and for the opportunity to advance our company’s core purpose,” said Andy Hilger, President of Allegis Group.

STORY: Coronavirus: Sesame Street’s Elmo discusses his 1st COVID-19 vaccine shot in new PSA

The economic development agreement with the city would allow the company to receive $1,500 for each job created, up to a maximum of $750,000, under the city’s Target Industry Employment Grant program.

“Every company in every industry knows finding the right talent is critical for success – especially in today’s economy,” JAXUSA Partnership President Aundra Wallace said. “Having a global leader in talent solutions choose Jacksonville for a large-scale expansion is a huge win for our community and we look forward to working with Allegis Group as the company grows here.”

©2022 Cox Media Group