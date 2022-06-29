Hattiesburg police warn neighbors about false social media posts
HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Hattiesburg police said they’ve received multiple reports about several social media posts that have been used in other areas, from Texas to Florida.Mobile man, woman arrested after Hattiesburg police seize stolen weapons
They said the people who are making the posts change the name of various cities while spreading false information.
If anyone has questions about the validity of any social media post, Hattiesburg police suggest neighbors should reach out to their local law enforcement agency.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0