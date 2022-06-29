ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg police warn neighbors about false social media posts

By Erika Bibbs
 3 days ago

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Hattiesburg police said they’ve received multiple reports about several social media posts that have been used in other areas, from Texas to Florida.

They said the people who are making the posts change the name of various cities while spreading false information.

    Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Dept.
    Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Dept.
    Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Dept.
    Courtesy: Hattiesburg Police Dept.

If anyone has questions about the validity of any social media post, Hattiesburg police suggest neighbors should reach out to their local law enforcement agency.

