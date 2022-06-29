ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Video shows bison attacking family at Yellowstone National Park

By Kiah Armstrong, Nexstar Media Wire
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XVjnN_0gPbnDit00

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK ( KTVX ) – One man was taken to the hospital after he and his family were attacked by a bison at Yellowstone National Park Monday.

Video footage from parkgoer Rob Goodell shows the family extremely close to the bison near Giant Geyser at Old Faithful before he charges at them. What appears to be a family of four or five people, including a child, run in an effort to escape.

One person in the group, a 34-year-old Colorado man, was gored and sustained an arm injury, National Park officials say.

The injured man was taken to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by ambulance.

Warning: The video below may be difficult for some viewers to watch

Video courtesy of Rob Goodell

Goodell said prior to recording the video he had been following the bison for a while. He watched the situation unfold, and claims the man seen wearing a hat in the video approached the bison and got too close.

According to Goodell, the man who was pummeled was the first to get the bison riled up. The bison then went after the older couple because the child ran toward them.

Nation braces for miserable travel weekend as canceled flights stack up

Jeremy Shaw, a park manager at Utah’s Antelope Island, said people often get too close to bison. “They always want to get closer and closer for photos. But ultimately, any time there is a dangerous interaction with wildlife, it’s because the person got too close.”

This is the second reported incident in 2022 of a visitor getting too close to a bison, and the animal responding to the perceived threat by goring the individual.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs firefighter accused of stealing nearly $200k through construction company

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The owner of Fortified Solutions, a Colorado Springs firefighter, faces theft charges totaling nearly $200,000 after numerous families reported incomplete projects. According to an arrest affidavit, Jared Whiteman and his wife Jamy Whiteman didn't hold their customers' funds in trust for payment, over-invoiced their customers for work, took down The post Colorado Springs firefighter accused of stealing nearly $200k through construction company appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Creek rises 10 feet during flooding, destroying road in Colorado

It's that time of the year when Coloradans need to take the effects of monsoonal rainfall seriously, including both increased rockfall risk and flash flooding concerns. The dangers of flooding were put on display in Grand County on the morning of June 30 when a creek that travels under County Road 219 rapidly rose an estimated eight to 10 feet during rainfall, overflowing the banks and washing out the road. Debris was also carried onto the road by the weather event, which took place between Granby and Hot Sulphur Springs, less than a mile from Highway 40.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Sioux City, IA
Sioux City, IA
Accidents
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
State
Idaho State
Local
Iowa Accidents
Sioux City, IA
Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
KKTV

Colorado woman’s missing food trailer recovered thanks to 11 News viewers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - After being reported stolen to the the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, a woman’s missing food trailer was recovered Wednesday morning at the Walmart along Venetucci Boulevard in Colorado Springs. The owner of the trailer, Theresa Petruna, says the trailer was found as a result of the social media pushes by KKTV 11 News.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone National Park#Yellowstone Park#Bison#Streaming Video#Accident
News Channel Nebraska

Giant companies are buying up Nebraska homes

Private equity-backed companies are gobbling up vast swaths of residential property across the country, including in Omaha. They are buying up hundreds of thousands of homes every few months. Then they are renting them out, often for more money, and often in neighborhoods with larger Black populations and more single mothers than the national average.
OMAHA, NE
B102.7

Yikes! Watch Out For Dangerous Snakes in South Dakota Waters

There is nothing like fishing while relaxing on a boat on a warm summer day in South Dakota. But, here's the "catch." Not all South Dakota lakes and rivers are full of just fish. One South Dakota fisherman learned that lesson the hard way. There are several dangerous animals that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Wake Up Wyoming

Drive The Most Remote Road In Wyoming

Late June of 2022 I took off in my little Cessna 172 from the Casper Wyoming airport, heading to the town of Lander. I was traveling with a few other airplanes on a weekend group fun flight. The rout took us between mountain ranges and over wide open Wyoming desert...
CASPER, WY
FOX21News.com

Here are 5 new laws that start on July 1 in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Several new laws go into effect in Colorado on July 1. Gov. Jared Polis said some of the laws are a series aimed at saving Coloradans money. “As an entrepreneur, I know every dollar counts when starting a business, and I’m thrilled that it is now nearly free to start a business in Colorado. Coloradans are going to see lower costs to renew their driver’s license, and we are cutting licensing fees for Colorado’s health care workers including our nurses and mental health professionals,” said Gov. Polis. “We’re saving people money, cutting costs and making sure there’s more money going back into the pockets of hardworking Coloradans.”
wfxrtv.com

6-year-old dies after hit by front-end loader in Iowa

DECATUR COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) – A six-year-old child died Wednesday night after being hit by a front-end loader in southern Iowa. According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, it happened at approximately 6:52 p.m. in the 22000 block of Lineville Road. Justin Miller, 41 of Leon,...
DECATUR COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Three Iowa teens killed in single-vehicle crash

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) — Three teenagers died in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning, KCRG reports. Iowa State Patrol said it happened at about 1:21 a.m. when the driver of a 2014 Chevy Camaro, William Wodrich, 18, of Dubuque, was heading southbound on NW Arterial at a high rate of speed.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy