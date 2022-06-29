ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Needham Market railway bridge struck by a lorry

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrain services have been suspended after a bridge was struck by a lorry. The vehicle hit the railway bridge on Hawks Mill Street, Needham Market, Suffolk at about 10:50 BST. Suffolk Police said no-one...

www.bbc.co.uk

Daily Mail

German farming exchange student, 16, is killed alongside 'hugely experienced' helicopter pilot, 66, after his chopper plunged into a field on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales

Tributes have flooded in for the man and teenager who died after a helicopter crashed into a field on the edge of the Yorkshire Dales. Ian MacDonald, 66, tried to land his 2016 Guimbal Cabri G2 near his home when the tragedy occurred, killing him and his passenger, a 16-year-old German national named locally today as Admarsu.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Pershore woman determined for full life after fan accident

A woman says she wants to live as full a life as possible after undergoing potentially life-saving surgery following a freak accident. Rachel Pighills, 35, has returned home to Pershore, Worcestershire, after specialist surgery in Barcelona. She was hit by a ceiling fan in 2018, leaving a neck injury which...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

MH17 crash: Passengers were unlawfully killed, coroner concludes

Five British citizens were unlawfully killed when Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 was shot down in eastern Ukraine, a coroner has concluded. A joint inquest into the deaths of five of the 298 on board has been held in England, where their bodies were repatriated to. The court heard evidence that...
ACCIDENTS
#Railway Lines#Needham Market#Lorry#The Railway#Accident#Hawks Mill Street#Bst#Suffolk Police#Greater Anglia#London Liverpool Street#Bbc
BBC

Washington man killed in crash was big character, family say

A motorbike rider killed in a crash was "one of life's big characters", his family have said. Taylor Mallam, 28, died in hospital a day after his bike crashed into a wall in Washington, Northumbria Police said. Mr Mallam, who was known as Tigz and lived in Washington, was a...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Family are forced out of home-town after it became overrun with holiday lets: Nurse and firefighter fiance say they can't afford to live in Dorset seaside town due to soaring rents caused by influx of second homes

A nurse and her firefighter fiance say they can no longer afford to live in their seaside home-town after it became overrun with holiday lets. Chantel Marriott and her partner Joss Gibson say they will have to move out of Swanage, in Dorset, as they can't afford soaring rents caused by second homes.
RELATIONSHIPS
BBC

Jack Lis: CCTV shows dog lunging at people days before attack

CCTV footage showed a dog who mauled a 10-year-old boy to death lunging at shoppers just days before the fatal attack. Jack Lis suffered "unsurvivable" injuries after being mauled by an American Bully named Beast in Caerphilly last November. Brandon Hayden, 19, of Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was jailed for four-and-a-half years...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Family of grandfather, 74, who died after drunkenly falling 8FT over a stair rail and landing on his head sue JD Wetherspoon for £150,000 blaming its 'unusual design' for causing his death

The 74 year-old grandfather died on New Year's Day 2018 after he fell eight feet from the stairs and landed on his head at Norwich's Queen of Iceni pub in April 2016. Brian McAlister, from Brandon in Suffolk, was walking to the toilet when he lost his balance and suffered 'catastrophic' injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Reading gang-rape investigation closed by police

An investigation into an alleged gang-rape has been dropped by police. A woman, in her 20s, said she had been raped by four unknown men in an alleyway near McIlroy Park in Tilehurst, Reading. Thames Valley Police said officers had conducted "extensive inquiries" after the report on Monday. Following examinations...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Assaulted Hampshire police officer finds angry parking note

A police officer who parked hastily to chase two men wanted after an assault and was then attacked himself, returned to find an "angered resident" had pinned a note to his vehicle. The note, written on kitchen roll paper, was left on the police car on a side street in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Zara Aleena: Man arrested over 'stranger attack' in Ilford

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a suspected stranger attack on a woman in east London. Zara Aleena, 35, was assaulted as she walked along Cranbrook Road, towards Gants Hill station in Ilford, in the early hours of Sunday. The Met Police believe she was the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Five men arrested on suspicion of murdering Simon Dobbin

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a football fan who died five years after he was attacked following a match. Cambridge United supporter Simon Dobbin, from Mildenhall in Suffolk, was assaulted after the match at Southend United in March 2015 and left with permanent brain damage.
BBC

Hull man died after ambulance 'left him at home'

A 51-year-old man died after an ambulance crew left him at home while suffering from a hernia which cut off blood supply to his bowel. The man, from Hull, had to wait two hours for the ambulance after his wife called them for help in April 2019, lawyers for his family said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Stanton Harcourt man who groomed eight-year-olds on TikTok jailed

A man who groomed two eight-year-old girls through TikTok has been jailed for four years. Robert Moor admitted inciting the unrelated girls to engage in sexual activity online between October and December 2021. A police officer said content found on Moor's devices were the worst she has come across in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sainsbury’s staffer told new mother it was ‘inappropriate’ to breastfeed in car park

The mother of a four-week-old baby has claimed that a Sainsbury’s staff member asked her to stop breastfeeding her daughter in the supermarket’s car park because it was “inappropriate”.The incident allegedly took place outside a Sainsbury’s store in Kidderminster, Worcestershire on the evening of Friday 24 June.Beth Coles, 25, had left her partner shopping inside and took their newborn daughter, Rosie, out to the car to breastfeed her.Coles told The Independent she had tried to remain fully covered, keeping her T-shirt on and using a blanket and muslin cloth over Rosie.She was quickly spotted by a female member of staff,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Woman dies after falling from back seat of car in Norfolk

A woman has died after falling from the rear seat of a car in Norfolk.Witnesses saw the woman, in her 40s, fall from a black Peugeot on to the B1108 Earlham Road in Colney, police said.She suffered serious injuries during the incident and was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.Norfolk Constabulary said the incident happened at about 6.36pm on Saturday 4 June.The force is appealing for anyone who may have dash cam footage or who witnessed the vehicle prior to the incident to call 101 or email SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting reference number 304 of 4 June 2022. To give information anonymously, contact independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visit: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously Read More Beacons lit across the UK to mark the Queen's Platinum JubileeQueen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations end with rain and thunderstorms warningWilliam, Kate and children bake cakes for Cardiff Jubilee street party
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Banned driver killed woman in hit-and-run Birmingham crash

A banned driver who killed an 80-year-old woman in a hit-and-run crash has been jailed. Irshad Begum was hit in Washwood Heath Road, Birmingham, on the afternoon of 5 April. Amaan Isa, 28, of College Road, Alum Rock, admitted causing death by dangerous driving and driving while disqualified. He was...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
BBC

Birmingham hospital faces criminal probe after death of vulnerable man

A hospital and one of its managers are facing a criminal investigation into the death of a vulnerable man who absconded by climbing a fence. An inquest concluded failings amounting to neglect contributed to the death of Matthew Caseby in 2020, after he fled from Birmingham's Priory Hospital Woodbourne and was hit by a train.
HEALTH

